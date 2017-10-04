Daily Local News’ stat leaders, week 6

Rushing Leaders
|Rushes
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Kevin Francis
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|183
|1310
|18
|7.2
|Aaron Young
|Coatesville
|Jr.
|71
|664
|12
|9.4
|Nick Benoit
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|59
|559
|8
|9.5
|Tim Aivado
|D'town East
|Sr.
|93
|549
|10
|5.9
|Garvey Jonassaint
|D'town East
|Jr.
|63
|523
|7
|8.3
|Brassir Stocker
|D'town East
|Sr.
|47
|486
|4
|10.3
|Damien Carter
|Great Valley
|Sr.
|73
|462
|3
|6.3
|Garrett Cox
|Kennett
|Jr.
|95
|418
|5
|4.4
|Brandon Holz
|Oxford
|Sr.
|70
|414
|4
|5.9
|Joe Zubillaga
|Unionville
|Sr.
|57
|405
|8
|7.1
Receiving Leaders
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Brandon DeShields
|Oxford
|Sr.
|33
|624
|6
|18.9
|Dapree Bryant
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|22
|455
|6
|20.7
|Ian Tracy
|WC Henderson
|Sr.
|21
|397
|3
|18.9
|Josh Burgess
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|17
|349
|3
|20.5
|Josh WIllenbrock
|D'town West
|Sr.
|15
|346
|3
|23.1
|Michael Gray
|WC East
|Jr.
|27
|331
|3
|12.3
|Dan Byrnes
|D'town West
|Jr.
|17
|328
|2
|19.3
|Mitch Kosara
|Kennett
|Jr.
|12
|276
|2
|23.0
|Joe Zubillaga
|Unionville
|Sr.
|16
|262
|6
|16.4
|Quincy Watson
|Malvern Prep
|Jr.
|11
|254
|3
|23.1
Passing Leaders
|Rating
|Completions
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
|Ricky Ortega
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|196.3
|76
|109
|1179
|13
|2
|Alex Gorgone
|Unionville
|Sr.
|172.7
|46
|82
|762
|12
|4
|Will Pileggi
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|170.3
|24
|43
|374
|6
|1
|Chandler England
|Oxford
|Sr.
|157.3
|91
|144
|1252
|11
|3
|Will Howard
|D'town West
|Soph.
|148.1
|73
|122
|1079
|7
|3
|Jake Prevost
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|145.6
|39
|72
|587
|5
|0
|Drew Gunther
|Malvern Prep
|Jr.
|141.9
|62
|113
|912
|9
|4
|Jake Dilcher
|Kennett
|Sr.
|139.8
|42
|80
|667
|6
|3
|Bryce Lauletta
|D'town East
|Sr.
|138.3
|46
|74
|617
|5
|6
|Dan DiBeneditto
|Bishop Shanahan
|Sr.
|133.2
|40
|79
|510
|8
|2
Team Offense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush yards
|Pass yards
|Total yards
|Fumbles (total)
|INTs (total)
|D'town East
|41.5
|311.2
|99.5
|410.7
|1
|6
|Coatesville
|35.3
|196.2
|200.3
|396.5
|2
|2
|Oxford
|35.2
|167.7
|211.8
|379.5
|5
|3
|Unionville
|32.0
|245.3
|127.0
|372.3
|2
|4
|Bishop Shanahan
|31.3
|215.0
|94.8
|309.8
|2
|3
|Avon Grove
|28.3
|261.7
|82.7
|344.3
|2
|3
|WC Rustin
|28.3
|245.7
|62.3
|308.0
|4
|1
|Great Valley
|23.3
|188.7
|143.0
|331.7
|4
|3
|D'town West
|22.7
|111.8
|184.7
|296.5
|2
|3
|Kennett
|20.7
|166.2
|129.2
|295.3
|4
|7
Team Defense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush yards
|Pass Yards
|Total yards
|Fumbles (totals)
|INTs (total)
|Coatesville
|9.2
|110.3
|111.0
|221.3
|8
|5
|Bishop Shanahan
|12.0
|119.5
|59.8
|179.3
|3
|4
|Unionville
|13.0
|145.7
|84.7
|230.3
|6
|4
|D'town East
|15.3
|97.5
|107.8
|205.3
|5
|6
|Avon Grove
|17.5
|178.8
|114.7
|293.5
|3
|5
|WC Rustin
|20.3
|156.8
|143.8
|300.7
|2
|1
|Great Valley
|25.7
|235.3
|119.2
|354.5
|5
|6
|D'town West
|27.2
|186.3
|157.0
|343.3
|3
|5
|Oxford
|28.3
|175.2
|138.8
|314.0
|1
|4
|Conestoga
|29.2
|168.7
|134.0
|302.7
|7
|4