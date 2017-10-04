Connect with us

Ches-Mont

Daily Local News’ stat leaders, week 6

Rushing Leaders

   RushesYardsTDsAvg.
Kevin FrancisAvon GroveSr.1831310187.2
Aaron YoungCoatesvilleJr.71664129.4
Nick BenoitWC RustinSr.5955989.5
Tim AivadoD'town EastSr.93549105.9
Garvey JonassaintD'town EastJr.6352378.3
Brassir StockerD'town EastSr.47486410.3
Damien CarterGreat ValleySr.7346236.3
Garrett CoxKennettJr.9541854.4
Brandon HolzOxfordSr.7041445.9
Joe ZubillagaUnionvilleSr.5740587.1

Receiving Leaders

   ReceptionsYardsTDsAvg.
Brandon DeShieldsOxfordSr.33624618.9
Dapree BryantCoatesvilleSoph.22455620.7
Ian TracyWC HendersonSr.21397318.9
Josh Burgess Great ValleyJr.17349320.5
Josh WIllenbrockD'town WestSr.15346323.1
Michael GrayWC EastJr.27331312.3
Dan ByrnesD'town WestJr.17328219.3
Mitch KosaraKennettJr.12276223.0
Joe ZubillagaUnionvilleSr.16262616.4
Quincy WatsonMalvern PrepJr.11254323.1

Passing Leaders

   RatingCompletionsAttemptsYardsTDsINTs
Ricky OrtegaCoatesvilleSoph.196.3761091179132
Alex GorgoneUnionvilleSr.172.74682762124
Will PileggiWC RustinSr.170.3244337461
Chandler EnglandOxfordSr.157.3911441252113
Will HowardD'town WestSoph.148.173122107973
Jake PrevostGreat ValleyJr.145.6397258750
Drew GuntherMalvern PrepJr.141.96211391294
Jake DilcherKennettSr.139.8428066763
Bryce LaulettaD'town EastSr.138.3467461756
Dan DiBenedittoBishop ShanahanSr.133.2407951082

Team Offense

(per game)PointsRush yardsPass yardsTotal yardsFumbles (total)INTs (total)
D'town East41.5311.299.5410.716
Coatesville35.3196.2200.3396.522
Oxford35.2167.7211.8379.553
Unionville32.0245.3127.0372.324
Bishop Shanahan31.3215.094.8309.823
Avon Grove28.3261.782.7344.323
WC Rustin28.3245.762.3308.041
Great Valley23.3188.7143.0331.743
D'town West22.7111.8184.7296.523
Kennett20.7166.2129.2295.347

Team Defense

(per game)PointsRush yardsPass YardsTotal yardsFumbles (totals)INTs (total)
Coatesville9.2110.3111.0221.385
Bishop Shanahan 12.0119.559.8179.334
Unionville13.0145.784.7230.364
D'town East15.397.5107.8205.356
Avon Grove17.5178.8114.7293.535
WC Rustin20.3156.8143.8300.721
Great Valley25.7235.3119.2354.556
D'town West27.2186.3157.0343.335
Oxford28.3175.2138.8314.014
Conestoga29.2168.7134.0302.774

