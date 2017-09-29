O’Hara sweeps Little Flower to clinch tennis title

Caroline Lynch, Jessica Dougherty and Mary Claire Hayden marched to straight-sets victories in singles play as Cardinal O’Hara topped Little Flower, 5-0, Friday to claim advance its record to 13-2 and finish a perfect 8-0 season in the Catholic League heading into last week’s playoffs.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Great Valley 7, Sun Valley 0 >> Olivia Warren battled to win two games in the second set of her match at third singles, but like the other six Vanguards, Warren fell in straight sets.

In the Catholic Academies League:

Mount St. Joseph 5, Sacred Heart 0 >> The first doubles pairing of Mya Lockings and Glenna Gobeil claimed three games in the second set, but they fell, 6-0, 6-3, to the Mount.