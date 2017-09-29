Faison-led Pottsgrove dominates Pottstown, 49-6

LOWER POTTSGROVE >> Even though they’ve seen him all season, coaches and teammates are still searching for the right superlatives to describe Pottsgrove senior running back Rahsul Faison.

This week’s included ‘different’, ‘sick’, and ‘crazy’ after the dominant Faison racked 283 rushing yards and six touchdowns to lead the Pottsgrove Falcons to a 49-6 victory over the Pottstown Trojans Friday night at Rick Pennypacker Stadium.

Pottsgrove (6-0, 2-0) jumped out to an early lead, scoring five touchdowns in the first quarter and forcing Pottstown (1-5, 0-2) into a pair of turnovers that led to Faison TDs and a 35-0 advantage.

Faison scored on touchdown runs of 13, 1, 3 and 28, 7 and 49 yards, while quarterback Jay Sisko added a 36-yard TD scamper of his own.

“He’s just different,” Rick Pennypacker said about his running back, searching for a comparison. “The kid is just sick.”

“It’s crazy (watching him from the sideline),” Isaiah Glover added. “He can do a lot of things and it’s a lot of fun watching him play.”

The early turnovers ignited the Falcons according to Glover, who recovered a Pottstown fumble at the Trojans’ 2-yard line.

“Those early turnovers help us a lot,” Isaiah Glover said. “They get us energized and help fuel us for the rest of the game.”

Glover had a sack as well, while Bailey Delp and Jimai Springfield each had an interception. Overall, the Falcons defense held Pottstown to just 115 yards and six points.

Pottstown sophomore Josiah Wiggins was thrust into the quarterback position late in the game and responded by throwing for 92 yards and the Trojans’ lone touchdown of the night, a 42-yard bomb to Jamal Adams.

Offensively, Pottsgrove rolled all night, racking up 375 yards on the ground and scoring touchdowns on seven of their 11 drives.

“We tried to load the box, we knew they were going to run the football,” Pottstown coach Mark Fischer said. “But kudos to them, they’re a physical football team that was better than we were tonight.”

“It’s back to the drawing board. We’re just not at the level of Pottsgrove yet. The big thing is to continue pushing forward.”

Pottsgrove out-gained their cross-town rival by 243 yards in the first half, but Pennypacker knows his team needs to stay focused for every game.

“I thought we did well in all three phases,” Pennypacker said. “Our offensive line needs to improve a little bit and we need to stop the stupid penalties. (Faison) was running all over the place, but we kept getting flagged for holding. We just want to get better every single week.”

And despite his team’s on-field success, Pennypacker remains unsure if his guys are prepared for the battles they will face later this season.

“I want my starters to play meaningful plays into the fourth quarter and they’ve only had to do that twice this year,” the coach explained. “I think we’re ready, but I really don’t know for sure.”

Looking ahead, Pottsgrove will travel to Upper Perkiomen and Phoenixville before returning home for a showdown with the undefeated Pope John Paul II Golden Panthers.

“Our goal is to get better each and every week,” Glover said. “Coach won’t ever let up on us.”