Conwell-Egan football doomed by turnovers in loss to Lansdale Catholic

BRISTOL TWP. – Turnovers.

They kill you every single time.

Conwell-Egan’s best efforts against Philadelphia Catholic League (PCL) Blue Division rival Lansdale Catholic came undone, due to five turnovers – all fumbles – committed by the Eagles.

Trailing 21-14 after three quarters, the visiting Crusaders outscored Egan 17-0 in the final frame to walk away with a 31-21 victory. Lansdale registered 24 points off Eagle turnovers in the contest.

The Crusaders got three scoring scampers from senior Matt Casee and a last-minute 39-yard scoring jaunt by sophomore Danny Dutkiewicz to help seal their second PCL Blue Division triumph of the season Friday night at Truman High’s Henry C. Morgan Stadium in Bristol Township.

In the first half, the sides traded blows with each team reaching the end zone twice.

The Eagles scored on their second possession with CEC junior running back Patrick Garwo capping a three-play, 53-yard drive with a 5-yard scoring plunge.

With the score tied at 7-all, Egan senior DB Chuck Leyton picked off an ill-advised Mike Dutkiewicz aerial at the 40 yard line, returning it all the way to the Crusaders’ six yard line. It took Garwo just one play to give Egan their second lead in the contest.

Both of Lansdale’s touchdowns before the intermission came off of Egan turnovers, though the first was just a spectacular scoring jaunt by Casee, to the tune of a 62-yard TD scamper that tied the game at 7-all.

The second Crusader score came after an Alex Goldsby fumble at the eight yard line. It took Casee just two plays to reach the end zone from there. He tied the game on a 1-yard TD plunge with 5:42 still to play in the half.

The tit-for-tat continued into the third quarter with the Eagles going to the air. On second-and eight from midfield, Goldsby caught Dajuan Harris in stride on a post pattern for a 50-yard TD strike.

Egan looked like they might pad the lead, driving the ball all the way to the Lansdale 26 yard line. The drive faltered however due to Eagle penalties and miscues and the Crusaders took over at their own 26 yard line after a turnover on downs.

From there, Lansdale assembled a 13-play, 74 yard scoring drive that was capped by Casee’s third touchdown of the night.

Again, a fumble by Egan set the Crusaders up at midfield. Lansdale used a 14-play drive, capped by a 22-yard field goal by LC kicker Brendan Menges to take a 24-21 lead with just over four minutes to go in the contest. The sophomore also made four extra points in the battle.

The Crusaders entered the game coming off a 40-28 loss to PCL Blue Division rival West Catholic. In that game, Casee rushed for 137 yards on 23 carries. At kickoff, he led the team with 424 yards on 67 carries. Danny Dutkiewicz was the team’s second leading rusher with 232 rushing yards on 45 totes.

Garwo rushed for 288 yards and five touchdowns the week before in the Eagles’ 56-24 win over Berks Conference rival Schuylkill Valley. Defensively, CEC limited the opposition to 98 yards rushing while compiling 367 rushing yards in their own ground assault.

Lansdale Catholic 31, Conwell-Egan 21

(Sept. 29 at Truman)

CONWELL-EGAN (2-4, 0-2: PCL Blue Div.) 7 7 0 17 – 31

LANSDALE CATHOLIC (2-3, 2-1: PCL Blue Div.) 0 14 7 0 – 21

First Quarter

CE – Patrick Garwo 5 run (Jack Barreras kick)

Second Quarter

LC – Matt Casee 62 run (Brendan Menges kick)

CE –Garwo 6 run (Barreras kick)

LC – Casee 1 run (Menges kick)

Third Quarter

CE – Dajuan Harris 50 pass from Alex Goldsby (Barreras kick)

Fourth Quarter

LC – Casee 1 run (Menges kick)

LC – Menges 22 field goal

LC – Dan Dutkiewicz 39 run (Menges kick)