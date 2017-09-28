Clancy’s training camp message strong building block for Strath Haven

NETHER PROVIDENCE >> On the first day of any Strath Haven football training camp, before the first practice, once, then twice, then again, the running backs will hear Kevin Clancy’s eternal and proven rule.

They will hear it.

They will remember it.

And on some nights, they will bring it to entertaining fulfillment.

“We’re not a ‘hands’ team,” is the way Nick O’Connor remembered Lesson No. 1. “We come in. And we get after you with our shoulder pads.”

The idea is for the Panthers’ backs to know that their purpose is not just to carry the ball or to catch the occasional pass. At Strath Haven, the idea is for one back to block for the other, and vice versa. So it was Thursday at George L. King Field, when the Panthers’ relentless backfield blockers produced enormous holes for one another in a 44-7 victory over visiting Penncrest.

With the Media Bowl trophy on the line, along with the opportunity to swing some momentum into the business end of the Central League schedule, the Panthers produced runs of 44, 41 and 22 yards, not including an 89-yard TD run from Ibrahim Pio, a 48-yard score by O’Connor and a 43-yard six-point sprint by John Francis.

While playoff berths are not born simply from highlights-film entries, those loud plays are the result of practice, execution and policy.

Ahead early, largely because Sean Daly was able to rush for 137 yards one substantial chunk at a time, the Panthers were at their dedicated best when Pio scored with 8:52 to play.

Penncrest had just penetrated to the Strath Haven three before a long loss of a fumble. And one penalty and one play from scrimmage later, Pio was on his 89-yard tour to the end zone. The backfield blocking schemes, naturally, were critical. So, too, though was Pio’s attention, going back to that first practice months earlier.

“Right before I got the handoff, the defense said, ‘No. 10 is getting the ball,’” said Pio, who wears that particular number. “So in my mind, I was a little worried that they were about to get me. I got the handoff. I made a 90-degree cut on the sweep. That’s what we were trained to do on the first day of training camp. The 90-degree cut: You’ve got to make it; that’s how you score touchdowns.

“So I make the cut. And Ethan Belville, No. 44, who is the best blocker I’ve ever seen this year, clears a hole and a path right to the end zone. I took it right to the house.”

By then, the Panthers were deep into snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 3-2 in the Central League, 3-3 overall. They were also ready to make the first installment on Clancy’s order to continue to improve, thrive in the second half of the season, and take their postseason chances.

Zack Hussein had provided a two-yard first-quarter touchdown on a third-and-goal push, and a one-yard score on fourth-and-one effort in the second. Hussein finished with 75 rushing yards. Quarterback Jake Fisher had added a four-yard keeper for a score. And Emmet Young, the sophomore kicker who supplied five placement kicks, mixed in a 22-yard field goal.

With linebacker Ryan Morris and tackle Lee Holbert leading a strong Strath Haven defense, the Lions fell to 1-4 in the Central and 1-5 overall. Yet they enjoyed robust overall play from Caleb Mahalik, who furnished 35 rushing yards, 36 receiving yards and useful punting. And Vincent Brown showed late determination with a 30-yard TD reception from Chris Chelo.

“We’re trying to build something here and we are making steps,” Penncrest coach Andrew Pidgeon said. “But we’ve got to execute better in all aspects, defense, offense and even coaching. So we’ll fix these things. We’ll figure it out.”

Typically, success does require time.

Sometimes, though, the messages come through early.

“Our offense doesn’t work unless our backs block for each other,” Clancy said. “And that’s what we did tonight.”