Main Line girls’ tennis wrap-up: Baldwin School edges Notre Dame

The Baldwin School tennis team (4-3, 1-1) defeated Academy of Notre Dame, 4-3, Tuesday. Baldwin won third singles as Francesca Douglas prevailed 6-1, 6-1. Baldwin won first, second and third doubles in straight sets as Alexis Shatzman and Caroline Buchner, Alexa Decidue and Teagan Krane, and Presley Daggett and Grace Lavin tallied wins.

One day earlier, Baldwin defeated Plymouth Whitemarsh, 7-0. Lauren Wang, Francesca Douglas and Torrie Smith swept the singles matches without dropping a set. Alexis Shatzman, Caroline Buchner, Teagan Krane, Alexa Decidue, Presley Daggett, Grace Lavin, Josephine Gantz and Hana Ahanger swept the doubles matches without dropping a set.

In other Main Line high school girls’ tennis action:

Academy of Notre Dame (4-2, 2-1) lost to Baldwin School, 4-3, Tuesday. Winners for the Irish included McKenna Bramlage at first singles (won 6-0, 6-1), Caroline Mackay at second singles (won 6-1, 6-3) and the duo of Marissa Mycek and Ellie Graham at fourth doubles.

The Irish defeated Springside Chestnut Hill, 6-1, Sept. 22, getting straight set wins from McKenna Bramlage (first singles), Caroline Mackay (second singles), and the duos of Adrianna Bull and Olivia Zoretic (first doubles), Sara Holmwood and Eloise Schroer (second doubles), Katie Willis and Sarah Crinnion (third doubles) and Ally Dugan and Marissa Mycek (fourth doubles).

Notre Dame also defeated Upper Darby, 7-0, Sept. 20. Winners for the Irish were McKenna Bramlage (first singles), Caroline Mackay (second singles), Olivia Zoretic (third singles), and the duos of Adrianna Bull and Adrianna Frio (first doubles), Sara Holmwood and Eloise Schroer (second doubles), Katie Willis and Brenna Dankmyer (third doubles) and Ally Dugan and Marissa Mycek (fourth doubles).

Agnes Irwin lost to Conestoga, 5-2, Tuesday. The Owls were winners at first doubles (Lexi Short and Kayla Neary) and fourth doubles (Kylie Nolan and Peyton Weber).

Barrack Hebrew Academy defeated Woodlynde, 5-0, Tuesday. Cougar winners at straight sets included first singles (Dori Hoffman Filler), second singles (Janie Hershman), third singles (Hannah Parish) and first doubles (Shira Stein and Talia Schley).

Episcopal Academy defeated Springside Chestnut Hill, 7-0, Tuesday. EA seniors Phoebe Christos and Jess Brady both played (and won) their first-ever varsity match.

Four days earlier, EA edged Baldwin School, 4-3. For EA, Ashley Kennedy won at first singles 6-1, 6-0, and Bella Calastri won at second singles 6-0, 6-1. Baldwin’s Alexis Shatzman prevailed at third singles, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. In doubles, EA prevailed at first doubles (Sam Macrides and Cara Harty) and fourth doubles (Neha Mukherjee and Mackenzie Lee), while Baldwin won at second doubles (Alexa Decidue and Presley Daggett) and third doubles (Grace Lavin and Hana Ahanger).

Harriton defeated Strath Haven, 7-0, Monday. The Rams (9-0 as of Tuesday) have been led by their strong singles trio of Sophia Sassoli, Central League singles champion Saige Roshkoff and Connie Richards.

Merion Mercy Academy (7-5, 6-5) defeated Villa Maria, 4-1, Tuesday, winning all matches except second doubles. At first singles, Chloe Abramowitz defeated Cecilia Logan, 6-2, 6-4; at second singles, Nina Dzidic defeated Emma Pinola, 6-2, 6-0; and at third singles, Emma Davis defeated Mia O’Connell, 7-5, 6-2. At first doubles, Sumin Walker and Maddie Urbano defeated Audrey Caniglia and Alycia Pecoraro, 6-3, 6-2; and at second doubles, Villa Maria’s Kristen Betts and Monica Morys defeated Madison Wang and Zoe Brennan, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The Golden Bears defeated St. Basil, 4-1, Sept. 22, winning all matches except first singles. Straight set winners for Merion included Emma Davis at second singles, Madison Urbano at third singles, Sumin Walker and Zoe Brennan at first doubles, and Emma Iannone and Madison Wang at second doubles.

Radnor defeated Marple, 7-0, Monday. At first singles, Kanon Ciarrocchi defeated Eva Fay 6-1, 6-0; at second singles, Lucy Hederick defeated Grace Thorne 6-0, 6-0; and at third singles, Bridget Dougherty defeated Emily Soe 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Claire Burton and Annie Burton defeated Addie Caldwell and Allison Stipa 6-0, 6-0; at second doubles, Grace Frigerio and Caroline Egg-Krings defeated Orla Appleton and Alicia Kim 6-0, 6-0; at third doubles, Priya Ganesh and Jessica Gusdorff defeated Lindsey Thompson and Hanna Fay 6-2, 6-1; and at fourth doubles Alexandra Moyher and Esther Paik defeated Taylor Brekus and Ani Avesian 6-1, 6-4.

The Red Raiders lost to Council Rock North, 5-2, Sept. 20. Red Raider wins were at second doubles, where Annie Burton and Caroline Egg-Krings defeated Bhavana Ambatapudi and Maggie Heuback 6-1, 6-2; and at third doubles, where Priya Ganesh and Jessica Gusdorff defeated Charlotte Rigogne and Gianna Giorgio 6-2, 7-5.

Sacred Heart defeated Cardinal O’Hara, 4-1, Monday, winning all but the third singles match. At first singles, Marcella Marino defeated Jessica Dougherty 6-0, 6-4; at second singles, Caroline Lewers defeated Anna Marie Degnan 6-3, 6-1; at first doubles, Mya Lockings and Glenna Gobeil defeated MacKenzie Gurdler and Mary Clare Hayden 1-6, 6-4, 6-0; and at second doubles, Lindsey Dowd and Mary Dooner defeated Lauren Logue and Kathryn Toal 6-1, 6-1.

The Lions lost to Gwynedd Mercy, 4-1, Sept. 20. For the Lions, Caroline Lewers won at second singles, defeating Tess Flanagan 6-3,6-4.

Shipley (6-0) defeated Academy of New Church, 4-1, Tuesday. Winners for the Gators included Tyne Miller at first singles (won 6-0, 6-0) and Phoebe Fry at third singles (won 6-0, 6-2).

The Gators defeated Springside Chestnut Hill, 5-0, Sept. 23 on Super Saturday. At first singles, Tyne Miller won 6-0, 6-0; at second singles, Lilia Becker won 6-0, 6-0; and at third singles, Phoebe Fry won 6-3, 6-1.