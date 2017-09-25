Baldwin School forward Gia Vicari is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The junior forward, Baldwin School’s all-time leading soccer scorer (46 career goals scored as of Monday Sept. 25), is off to another fine start for Baldwin this fall, with nine goals for the Polar Bears (4-2 as of Monday). Last fall, as a sophomore, she set a Baldwin single-season scoring record (27 goals), led the Polar Bears to their best season in program history (17-7, PAISAA state tournament semifinalist), and received first team All-Inter-Ac and All-Main Line honors. She verbally committed to Georgetown for soccer at end of her sophomore year. The Reading resident also plays forward for the Penn Fusion Soccer Club.

Q: What does it mean to you to be the current leading goal-scorer and the leading point producer in Baldwin School soccer history?

A: The last two years I have been fortunate to be around good players and be a part of a soccer program that is on the rise. In saying that, any adulation that I receive for my scoring can be attributed to the team effort, which has been gratifying because the team has done well.

Q: What do you think is the strongest part of your game? What are you working on most at the present time?

A: I believe that the strongest part of my game is my ability to distribute the ball to my teammates. The part of the game that I am still working on is finding ways to score and becoming a more consistent goal scorer.

Q: You wear No. 13 for Baldwin. Was there a reason you chose this number – does this number have any significance to you?

A: It is a family number, my uncles wore it; my cousins wear it and my dad wore this number when he played basketball for Alvernia University (1984-1988).

Q: What was your favorite moment of last season?

A: Defeating Germantown Academy in the PAISAA quarterfinals.

Q: Have you always played forward? What attracted you to the forward position?

A: Yes, I have always played forward in both high school and club. As a forward, I am constantly in an offensive position, which allows me the opportunities to facilitate and score.

Q: What (in your opinion) has been the highlight of your time with the Penn Fusion Soccer Club? Can you share it with us?

A: I only joined Penn Fusion this year, so I have only practiced with them so far. But the highlight for me would have to be just making the US Development Academy team at Penn Fusion and moving up from the club level to DA.

Q: You’ve attended Baldwin since ninth grade. What attracted you to Baldwin School?

A: [Baldwin soccer] Coach Adrian Cox initially introduced me to Baldwin, and all it took was one visit! I realized that Baldwin was the perfect fit for me with challenges both academically and athletically.

Q: What do you think you might like to major in at college? Is there a career path that particularly interests you at the present time?

A: I do have two more years to decide, but at the moment I am interested in studying pre-law at Georgetown.

Q: Tell us a little about your pre-game preparation the day of a game.

A: The day of a game, I am more conscientious about my meals for the day. I always try to eat a good breakfast, lunch and stay hydrated. I also prefer to stay relaxed up until it’s time to warm up for the game.

Q: Who have been your biggest soccer mentors, and what was the most important thing each of them taught you?

A: My biggest soccer mentors have been my last two soccer coaches during my high school years. Adrian Cox is my coach at Baldwin and Shawn Ferris, was my coach at Continental FC. Coach Cox taught me the importance of winning and losing as a team and Coach Ferris taught me great work ethic and the significance of the forward position to a team.

Q: Do you play any other sports, or participate in any other extracurricular activities, at Baldwin? What sparked your interest in these particular activities?

A: I do play tennis and I started playing tennis at the age of 4 and have been competing in USTA events since age 8. Unfortunately, tennis is a fall sport which conflicts with soccer, so I do not play any other sports at Baldwin. However, I am a Lamplighter at Baldwin, which means I am a student tour guide for potential students. When I first visited Baldwin, my Lamplighters helped me see all of the amazing things Baldwin has to offer and I want to show other girls that as well.

Fun facts – Gia Vicari

Favorite TV show: Blue Bloods.

Favorite athlete: Rafa Nadal.

Favorite team: FC Barcelona.

Favorite color: Blue.

Person I most admire: “My Aunt Ann is a Sergeant with the Pennsylvania State Police, she is a successful, confident, independent female who is constantly working to excel and be the best that she can be as a Sergeant assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards in the Internal Affairs Division. My Aunt Ann reminds me that for a determined and hard-working woman, anything is possible.”

