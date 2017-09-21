Connect with us

Ches-Mont

Daily Local News stat leaders, week 4

Rushing leaders

   RushesYardsTDsAvg.
Kevin FrancisAvon GroveSr.9963586.4
Nick BenoitWC RustinSr.5046379.8
Tim AivadoD'town EastSr.6637865.7
Aaron YoungCoatesvilleJr.5237367.2
Connor WhalenBishop ShanahanJr.6036356.1
Garvey JonassaintD'town EastJr.3833828.9
Dan DiBenedittoBishop ShanahanSr.3633639.3
Alex CrouseGreat ValleySr.4133438.1
Dante GrahamUnionvilleSr.5231516.1
Garrett CoxKennettJr.7130554.3

Receiving leaders

   ReceptionsYardsTDsAvg.
Brandon DeShieldsOxfordSr.28528518.9
Dapree BryantCoatesvilleSoph.16333420.8
Ian TracyWC HendersonSr.16320120.0
Josh BurgessGreat ValleyJr.13256219.7
Nate Graeff Great ValleySr.15234315.6
Julian NadachowskiOxfordSr.16225114.1
Mitch KosaraKennettJr.9222124.7
Michael GrayWC EastJr.19211111.1
Dan ByrnesD'town WestJr.10208120.8
Josh WillenbrockD'town WestSr.7190127.1

Passing leaders

   RatingCompletionsAttemptsYardsTDsINTs
Ricky OrtegaCoatesvilleSoph.185.9507375482
Chandler EnglandOxfordSr.166.8771161,08192
Drew Gunther Malvern PrepJr.163.5325445861
Bryce LaulettaD'town EastSr.155.3355445753
Will PileggiWC RustinSr.153.8173123241
Dan DiBenedittoBishop ShanahanSr.149.2275542872
Jake PrevostGreat ValleyJr.139.6234336220
Will HowardD'town WestSoph.139.0518975642
Trent PawlingOctoraraSr.136.9407258842
Alex GorgoneUnionvilleSr.135.5336246764

Team Offense

(per game)PointsRush yardsPass yardsTotal yardsFumbles (total)INTs (total)
D'town East41.5283.5114.3397.813
Oxford39170272.8442.822
Bishop Shanahan34.8242.5107349.523
Coatesville30.3169.3192.3381.512
WC Rustin28.5257.858315.821
Unionville26257.5116.8374.324
Great Valley24199.8158.335813
Kennett23.8161.3152.3314.533
Avon Grove22.5195.386.3281.512
Malvern Prep19.3106.3186.729312

Team Defense

(per game)PointsRush yardsPass yardsTotal yardsFumbles (total)INTs (total)
Bishop Shanahan7.872.832.310511
Coatesville13.8137128.8265.865
WC Rustin16.5139.8115.325511
Unionville17.8167.3107.827533
Avon Grove18.5222.394.5317.824
D'town East19.5138.3105.3243.535
Great Valley23.5215.3144359.343
Kennett25.3222.3156.5378.841
Malvern Prep26.3132.3208340.303
Conestoga28.5136.3132.5268.842

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Ches-Mont