Daily Local News stat leaders, week 4

Rushing leaders
|Rushes
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Kevin Francis
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|99
|635
|8
|6.4
|Nick Benoit
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|50
|463
|7
|9.8
|Tim Aivado
|D'town East
|Sr.
|66
|378
|6
|5.7
|Aaron Young
|Coatesville
|Jr.
|52
|373
|6
|7.2
|Connor Whalen
|Bishop Shanahan
|Jr.
|60
|363
|5
|6.1
|Garvey Jonassaint
|D'town East
|Jr.
|38
|338
|2
|8.9
|Dan DiBeneditto
|Bishop Shanahan
|Sr.
|36
|336
|3
|9.3
|Alex Crouse
|Great Valley
|Sr.
|41
|334
|3
|8.1
|Dante Graham
|Unionville
|Sr.
|52
|315
|1
|6.1
|Garrett Cox
|Kennett
|Jr.
|71
|305
|5
|4.3
Receiving leaders
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Brandon DeShields
|Oxford
|Sr.
|28
|528
|5
|18.9
|Dapree Bryant
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|16
|333
|4
|20.8
|Ian Tracy
|WC Henderson
|Sr.
|16
|320
|1
|20.0
|Josh Burgess
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|13
|256
|2
|19.7
|Nate Graeff
|Great Valley
|Sr.
|15
|234
|3
|15.6
|Julian Nadachowski
|Oxford
|Sr.
|16
|225
|1
|14.1
|Mitch Kosara
|Kennett
|Jr.
|9
|222
|1
|24.7
|Michael Gray
|WC East
|Jr.
|19
|211
|1
|11.1
|Dan Byrnes
|D'town West
|Jr.
|10
|208
|1
|20.8
|Josh Willenbrock
|D'town West
|Sr.
|7
|190
|1
|27.1
Passing leaders
|Rating
|Completions
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
|Ricky Ortega
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|185.9
|50
|73
|754
|8
|2
|Chandler England
|Oxford
|Sr.
|166.8
|77
|116
|1,081
|9
|2
|Drew Gunther
|Malvern Prep
|Jr.
|163.5
|32
|54
|458
|6
|1
|Bryce Lauletta
|D'town East
|Sr.
|155.3
|35
|54
|457
|5
|3
|Will Pileggi
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|153.8
|17
|31
|232
|4
|1
|Dan DiBeneditto
|Bishop Shanahan
|Sr.
|149.2
|27
|55
|428
|7
|2
|Jake Prevost
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|139.6
|23
|43
|362
|2
|0
|Will Howard
|D'town West
|Soph.
|139.0
|51
|89
|756
|4
|2
|Trent Pawling
|Octorara
|Sr.
|136.9
|40
|72
|588
|4
|2
|Alex Gorgone
|Unionville
|Sr.
|135.5
|33
|62
|467
|6
|4
Team Offense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush yards
|Pass yards
|Total yards
|Fumbles (total)
|INTs (total)
|D'town East
|41.5
|283.5
|114.3
|397.8
|1
|3
|Oxford
|39
|170
|272.8
|442.8
|2
|2
|Bishop Shanahan
|34.8
|242.5
|107
|349.5
|2
|3
|Coatesville
|30.3
|169.3
|192.3
|381.5
|1
|2
|WC Rustin
|28.5
|257.8
|58
|315.8
|2
|1
|Unionville
|26
|257.5
|116.8
|374.3
|2
|4
|Great Valley
|24
|199.8
|158.3
|358
|1
|3
|Kennett
|23.8
|161.3
|152.3
|314.5
|3
|3
|Avon Grove
|22.5
|195.3
|86.3
|281.5
|1
|2
|Malvern Prep
|19.3
|106.3
|186.7
|293
|1
|2
Team Defense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush yards
|Pass yards
|Total yards
|Fumbles (total)
|INTs (total)
|Bishop Shanahan
|7.8
|72.8
|32.3
|105
|1
|1
|Coatesville
|13.8
|137
|128.8
|265.8
|6
|5
|WC Rustin
|16.5
|139.8
|115.3
|255
|1
|1
|Unionville
|17.8
|167.3
|107.8
|275
|3
|3
|Avon Grove
|18.5
|222.3
|94.5
|317.8
|2
|4
|D'town East
|19.5
|138.3
|105.3
|243.5
|3
|5
|Great Valley
|23.5
|215.3
|144
|359.3
|4
|3
|Kennett
|25.3
|222.3
|156.5
|378.8
|4
|1
|Malvern Prep
|26.3
|132.3
|208
|340.3
|0
|3
|Conestoga
|28.5
|136.3
|132.5
|268.8
|4
|2