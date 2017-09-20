Hoskins collects hat trick, Pottstown shuts out Norristown

WEST NORRITON >> Gary Mock and the Pottstown girls soccer team is now 2-125-2 in league play.

That’s after the Trojans blanked host Norristown Wednesday, 4-0, behind three goals from sophomore forward Aniya Hoskins.

“Any other school would have fired us already,” said Mock with the smile only a win can bring. “But no one wants my job.”

Mock watched his Trojans take command from the outset of the game, then coast past the Eagles, who never really seriously threatened the Pottstown net.

Hoskins got the Trojans on the board in the 10th minute, taking a pass and burying a shot past Eagles netminder Aaliyah Walker-Benitez to give the visitors a lead they’d not lose.

“We can be good enough to beat any team we play,” Hoskins said. “We just don’t know it yet.

“But we’re getting there. We’re working together and we’re trying.”

The Eagles had no answers, and head coach Lisa Noce was not pleased.

“This was a game we could have won,” she said, “But it was the worst game we’ve played all season.”

Julianna Figueroa doubled the Pottstown lead about three-quarters of the way into the half, and Norristown would not seriously threaten the Trojans net the rest of the way.

Hoskins added a pair of goals in the second half, then held her breath when a hard tackle near the Norristown net temporarily forced her out of the match.

“I guess I was scared because I sprained it last year and was out for a week,” the sophomore said. “I didn’t want that to happen again.”

On the plus side, Hoskins would return to the match later in the half, although she was still icing the injury post match.

Meanwhile, Mock and assistant coach Chris Steffenino were in a jolly mood as their charges strolled to the bus.

“There have been a lot of nights when I’ll go home and won’t talk to my wife for hours,” Mock cracked. “But tonight I might be able to utter a few nice ones.”

Pottstown 4, Norristown 0

Pottstown 2 2 — 4

Norristown 0 0 — 0

First Half Scoring: Aniya Hoskins (P); Julianna Figueroa (P).

Second Half Scoring: Hoskins (P); Hoskins (P).

Shots: Pottstown 7-6-13; Norristown 2-3-5.

Corners: Pottstown 7, Norristown 2.