Upper Merion girls volleyball edges Perk Valley, 3-2

Upper Merion 3, Perkiomen Valley 2 >> The Vikings extended Merion to five sets before coming up short in their PAC match. UM won the deciding fifth set, 19-17, after the teams split the first four.

Ellie Min led PV with 39 assists, 24 digs and five kills. Perk Valley also got contributions from Helena Clauhs (21 kills, 12 digs) and Grace Herbein (six kills, 21 digs).

Boyertown 3, Owen J. Roberts 1 >> The Bears won the last two sets, 25-22 and 25-20, to score their PAC victory over the Wildcats. Boyertown took the first set 25-11, then saw OJR win the second 25-23.

Michelle Frank had 11 kills, three blocks, four digs and one assist to key Roberts. Jordyn Chambers scored 15 assists, one ace and three digs, with other efforts coming from Catherine Cervi (four kills, three blocks) and Mikayla Johnson (four kills, nine digs).

Methacton 3, Phoenixville 0 >> Kayla Grammerstorf had 10 kills and six blocks to lead the Warriors to a PAC win over the Phantoms.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-19 and 25-14. Keara Hennessey had 20 assists, two kills, three digs and an ace while Maple Maloney had 11 digs and three aces.

Daniel Boone 3, Reading 0 >> Keri Kearns had 11 kills, three blocks and an ace to head the Blazers’ sweep of their Berks Conference match with the Red Knights. Boone won by set scores of 25-8, 25-9 and 25-11.