Lower Merion volleyball defeats Penncrest; Aces’ Segal reaches milestone

The Lower Merion High School volleyball team improved its record to 6-2 with a 3-0 win against Penncrest Monday, posting scores of 25-16, 29-27, 25-20. Erica Salutric and Marie Hamilton combined for 26 kills, while Adi Segal and Mika Zapf combined for 49 digs.

Three days earlier, Segal became the first Lower Merion player ever to reach 1,000 career digs in a 3-2 loss against Sun Valley, as the Aces posted scores of 25-18, 17-25, 25-15, 25-27, 15-12.

Against Sun Valley, the Aces had an extremely tough defensive showing with five players posting double digits for digs. Mary Pat Quinn, Adi Segal, Ellie O’Neill, Mika Zapf, and Hannah Charlson put up 28, 24, 19, 19, and 11 digs, respectively. Talia Morris and Marie Hamilton also combined for 10 blocks.