Owens’ OT goal lifts Methacton; Kennedy’s OT marker propels Spring-Ford

Methacton 3, Boyertown 2 >> Emily Owens scored two goals – including the game-winner in overtime – while Olivia Hoover figured in all three tallies by the Warriors in their PAC victory over the Bears.

Spring-Ford 3, Council Rock South 2 >> Clare Kennedy figured in on all the Rams’ goals, including the one that lifted them past the Hawks in overtime of their non-league contest.

Kennedy, who scored twice in the first half, assisted on Mary Pat McKenna’s winning tally at 11:59 in OT. Kristen Grebe and Ashley Della Guardia shared goaltending duties, making a respective five and four saves.