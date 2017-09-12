Harriton girls’ tennis nets first win over Conestoga in nine years

Tredyffrin – It has been said that good things come to those who wait. The Harriton High School girls’ tennis team could certainly relate when they defeated visiting Conestoga for the first time since 2009, registering a 5-2 win Sept. 7.

With Harriton leading 3-2 and three matches still in the balance, Connie Richards earned a hard fought three-set win over Priya Aravindhan at second singles to clinch the match and give the Rams an inside track to their first Central League crown since 2009.

“The win against ‘Stoga has been a long time coming and it was a fantastic accomplishment by the whole team,” said Richards, who won 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 . “Going forward, we now have a very strong chance of challenging for this season’s Central League title.”

“Connie came back from a first set loss to win the 2nd set 6-0, and then close out the match 6-3,” said Harriton head coach David Broida. “She is a great comeback player.”

Harriton jumped out quickly, courtesy of Sophia Sassoli and Saige Roshkoff who posted wins at first and third singles, respectively. The Pioneers cut the deficit in half, thanks to a straight set victory by Olivia Dodge and Zhang at first doubles.

The Rams tandem of Lauren Binnion and Roshni Parkh posted a victory at third doubles while Conestoga’s Leah Hottenstein and Katherine Wieser earned a victory at fourth doubles to make the score 3-2 thus keeping Conestoga in the match until Richards’ three-set win at second singles to clinch the match for the hosts.

Mackenzie Sherman and Sophia Kandoussi provided the final margin with a three-set win at second doubles over Nina Herman and Coco Kambayashi.

“This win will hopefully lead the way to a Central League championship,” Broida said, whose Rams squad was PIAA Class AAA state champions last fall but did not win the league title.

The Rams followed up their win over Conestoga the next day with a convincing victory over league foe Garnet Valley.

Along with key returnees, the Rams are fortunate to add new faces, led by Roshkoff and Sherman, to aid their quest for a Central League title.

“It’s so nice having talented freshmen join and strengthen the team this season,” Richards said. “It should really help the team when we compete for the PIAA District One Class AAA and State Class AAAA titles.”