Pottsgrove 3 Pottstown 0 >> Skylar Glass scored two goals to key the Falcons’ PAC shutout of the Trojans.

Glass scored in each half while Pottsgrove also got the benefit of an “own” goal from Pottstown. Becca Delp was credited with an assist on Glass’ second-half tally while Grace Kegel and Summer Walker split time in goal, combining for four saves.