Bootman’s 4 TDs sends Upper Dublin past Lansdale Catholic

UPPER DUBLIN >> Malik Bootman kept finding the end zone. Lansdale Catholic, meanwhile, is still looking for its offense.

Bootman ran for four touchdowns — a pair in each half — as Upper Dublin picked up its first victory, pulling away from the Crusaders in the third quarter in earning a 28-3 nonleague victory Friday night at Cardinal Stadium.

“I had great blocking and my coaches made great play calls tonight,” Bootman said.

Bootman finished with a game-high 145 yards rushing on 19 carries while quarterback Julian Gimbel threw for 133 yards on 6-of-13 passing as UD (1-1) bounced back from a season-opening loss to Perkiomen Valley.

“Still not totally clean, but the second week for us — everybody’s on their third — so we’ll certainly take it,” Upper Dublin coach Bret Stover said. “But we still got to get a lot better know we’re getting into our league. We got to be much better consistency-wise offensively moving the ball. Our defense has been playing great. I thought they played great last week, I thought, too.”

Bootman found the end zone on runs of 1 and 2 yards in the second quarter to put the Cardinals up 14-0. Lansdale Catholic (0-2) came close to a touchdown late in the half but on 3rd and goal from the 1, the Crusaders were called for a fall start, couldn’t score from the six and settled for a Brendan Menges 22-yard field goal as the clock hit zeroes.

LC wouldn’t be back in Upper Dublin territory until the fourth and it was down 25.

“They’re better than us but offensively we’re struggling so much to move the ball,” Lansdale Catholic coach Tom Kirk said. “We’re moving guys around because of injuries — but everybody has injuries. I’m not going to make excuses, we just have to figure out a way. Got to figure out a way to get first downs and control the ball and keep our defense off the field.

“It’s very frustrating but got to figure out a way.”

Crusaders quarterback Mike Dutkiewicz was 6-of-14 passing for 104 yards, 54 coming on a completion to Alex Arnow down to the UD 6 which lead to the Menges field goal.

Bootman gave Upper Dublin a 21-0 lead when he sliced through the middle for a 25-yard TD run at 5:57 in the third. After forcing an LC three-and-out, the Cardinals collected another touchdown on their next drive — Bootman capping the seven-play, 58-yard series with an 18-yard dashing into the end zone at 2:23 in the third.