Baldwin tennis team aces Westtown, improves to 2-0.

The Baldwin School tennis team defeated host Westtown 5-0 Friday. For the Polar Bears (2-0), Torrie Smith won 6-1, 6-3 at first singles, Lauren Wang won 6-2, 6-1 at second singles and Francesca Douglas won 6-1, 6-2 at

third singles. Alexa Decidue and Presley Daggett won 6-2, 6-1 at first doubles while Caroline Buchner and Teagan Krane won 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.