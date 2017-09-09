The Baldwin School tennis team defeated host Westtown 5-0 Friday. For the Polar Bears (2-0), Torrie Smith won 6-1, 6-3 at first singles, Lauren Wang won 6-2, 6-1 at second singles and Francesca Douglas won 6-1, 6-2 at
third singles. Alexa Decidue and Presley Daggett won 6-2, 6-1 at first doubles while Caroline Buchner and Teagan Krane won 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.
Fall Sports
Baldwin tennis team aces Westtown, improves to 2-0.
