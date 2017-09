The Lower Merion girls’ volleyball team (2-0) defeated Kennett 26-24, 25-16, 25-12. Erica Salutric and Marie Hamilton led the offense with 12 and nine kills, respectively.

The Aces also defeated Academy Park 25-21, 25-22, 25-11. Mary Pat Quinn dished out 24 assists while Adi Segal played stellar defense.