Central League coaches’ players of the week for Sept. 1-2

The following players were selected most deserving players of the week for Sept. 1-2, as chosen by Central League coaches.

Quarterback

Jake Ruane (Haverford), Anthony Paoletti (Marple Newtown), Jake Fisher (Strath Haven).

Running Back

Danny Guy (Garnet Valley), Marlon Weathers (Marple Newtown), Taylor Margolis (Radnor), Kamal Richardson (Ridley), Zach Hussein (Strath Haven).

Receiver

Jordan Mosley (Haverford), Dash Dulgerian (Marple Newtown), Alden Mathes (Marple Newtown), Jahmair Rider (Radnor).

Offensive Line

Jake Erley (Garnet Valley), Conor Block (Harriton), Henry Collins (Radnor), Pat Lofton (Radnor), George May (Radnor), Christan Weber (Ridley), Lee Holbert (Strath Haven).

Defensive Line

Kyle McCullough (Garnet Valley), Griffin Salus (Garnet Valley), Nate Wilkins (Harriton), Tim Campli (Haverford), Kyle Tobin (Marple Newtown), Ifeyan Gavin (Radnor), Xavier Norman (Ridley), Joe Spillman (Ridley), Ethan Belville (Strath Haven).

Linebacker

Ian Sullivan (Harriton), Jon Klee (Haverford), Bryant Leschak (Haverford), Luke Jelus (Marple Newtown), Jack Connolly (Radnor), Ryan Morris (Strath Haven).

Defensive Back

Kevin Doherty (Garnet Valley), Jason Rose (Garnet Valley), Trey Blair (Haverford), Jordan Mosley (Haverford), Jack Thomas (Harriton), Kevin Merrone (Marple Newtown), Elijah Yakpassuo (Ridley).

Top photo: Haverford’s Jordan Mosley earned weekly recognition for his performance at wide receiver and in the defensive secondary in last Friday’s 13-9 win at Ridley.