Phoenixville downs Upper Perkiomen in cross country opener

It was the lid-lifter for the Pioneer Athletic Conference’s boys cross country season.

And Phoenixville picked up from where it left off one year ago, running to a 20-40 victory over Upper Perkiomen.

While Cameron Junk earned overall race honors for UP — the Indian senior covered Phoenixville’s home course in a strong 18:02 — the Phantoms took the next six places behind sophomore Gabe Puleo, who clocked an 18:19. Aaron Hin, Christian Schaaf, Zack Kleppe, Pat Darcy and Jake New followed Puleo across the line in a 70-second span to secure the win for a Phantom unit that went 4-1 in the PAC’s Frontier Division in 2016.

Evan Hanney, Lane Homan and Gage Gardner had other Top 10 finishes for UP, placing eighth through 10th.

On the girls side, the Phantoms countered the Indians’ 1-2 finish by taking the next four places to come away with a narrow 27-29 victory.

Serena Detweiler and LeeAnn Markwalter led the UP squad, Detweiler covering the Phoenixville course in 22:29. Emma Visnov led the Phantom pack with her third-place (23:19) effort, followed by Madison O’Neil, Meg Gibbons and Julia Hihi.