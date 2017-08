Preliminary voting in search for the No. 1 Student Section in Southeast Pennsylvania has left us with the Top 36 schools, the top four preliminary-vote getters earning a first round bye. Who makes it to the final tournament of 32? Vote, Vote, Vote at a chance to enter the knockout round beginning in Week 3.

The top four vote-getters moving on to the next round: Quakertown; Central Bucks South, Perkiomen Valley, Ridley