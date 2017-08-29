Main Line field hockey squads looking sharp for fall 2017

The Main Line high school field hockey scene this fall features a number of teams coming off championship campaigns last year, including PIAA state runner-up Merion Mercy, PAISAA state champion Academy of Notre Dame and Central League champion Conestoga. Here’s a pre-season look at the Main Line high school field hockey teams (whose coaches have submitted preview information as of Aug. 29):

Academy of Notre Dame

Head coach: Adele Williams, 15th year.

Last year’s record: 19-2-1 overall, 10-0 Inter-Ac (champions), PAISAA state champions.

Key returnees: senior midfielder/forward and co-captain Tina D’Anjolell (was first team All-InterAc last year), senior midfielder/forward and co-captain Ava Leonhardt, senior midfielder/defender and co-captain Sarah Jane Quigley (was second team All-Inter-Ac last year), senior goalie Katie Liebeskind (was first team All-Inter-Ac last year), sophomore forward Mia Leonhardt, junior midfielder Lauren Curran.

Others to watch: junior midfielder Jessica Schneider, sophomore defender Emily Graeff, sophomore defender Brianna Odgers, sophomore midfielder Meghan Mitchell.

Lost to graduation: Quinn Maguire (St. Joseph’s University), was first team All-Inter-Ac and Delco Player of the Year in 2016; Mary Kate Neff (Princeton) was first team All-Inter-Ac in 2016; Cami Osborne (Georgetown), was first team All-Inter-Ac in 2016; Colleen Kearney (was first team All-Inter-Ac in 2016); Sarah Boles (Fairfield).

Outlook: Williams said, “We have a team filled with great speed and athleticism. Our focus is to take one game at a time and compete for another league championship.”

Agnes Irwin

Head coach: Alison Brant Monzo, sixth year.

Last year’s record: 10-11-1 overall, 4-5 Inter-Ac, advanced to semifinal of PAISSA tournament.

Key returnees: senior defender Meredith Murphy, sophomore defender Alex Conway, sophomore midfielder Ciaran Scott, freshman forward Emma van der Veen, senior midfielder Grace Weise, senior forward Sydney Wolfington.

Others to watch: sophomore midfielder Kacy Hogarth, senior defender Ellie Kirkpatrick, junior midfielder Katie McGovern.

Lost to graduation: midfielders Julianna Tornetta (Princeton) and Jax van der Veen (Georgetown).

Outlook: Monzo said, “This year’s senior class, the largest one to date, is definitely a strength – strong and dynamic leadership, eager to achieve success as a team, and focused on helping their teammates in all aspects of the game. Having graduated two of our strongest players, there will be room for others to step into new roles.”

Archbishop Carroll Head coach: Christina Elisio, second year. Last year’s record: 11-3 overall, 8-1 Catholic League. Key returnees: senior midfielder Hannah Bateman, junior defender Keri Daly, sophomore defender Carly Bateman. Others to watch: senior midfielder Madison Nord, junior forward/midfielder Maeve Riehman. Lost to graduation: forward Sam Swart (Syracuse), midfielder Maddie Sutter, forward Jess Hewitt, defender Mary Dudas, forward Meg Foster, defender Katie Hageney, goalie Kimmy McGroary (Catholic University), forward Katy Curry. Outlook: Elisio said, “Our biggest strength is that most of our girls besides the incoming freshman have all played together and they feel comfortable doing so. The girls are ready to step in to the roles where they are needed without hesitation. They have become consistent and stronger , smarter players. The girls work really well together as a unit. They read the field very well and can project where the ball will be next. Our biggest challenge is that we lost a lot of skilled and speedy starting players to graduation.”

Baldwin School

Head coach: Karen Lancaster, second year.

Last year’s record: 2-19 overall, 0-14 Inter-Ac. Key returnees: senior back Eliza Thaler; senior center forward Sophia Nicoletti; senior inner Annie Calabro; senior back Anna Bunting. Others to watch: eighth-grader goal keeper Thea Rosenzweig; freshman midfield Grace Marsters; sophomore midfield Juliana Charles. Lost to graduation: center back Courtney Loomis, center forward Caroline Schaeffer, midfielder Maya Bindra, back Gillian Chestnut, right wing Stephanie Blank. Outlook: Lancaster said, “We have many fresh new faces that arrived with a fire in their eyes. The energy and enthusiasm is transferring through the entire squad and we are excited to see how this new team dynamic translates on the field.”

Conestoga

Head coach: Kerry de Vries, first year.

Last year’s record: 17-3 overall, 10-0 Central League.

Key returnees: senior midfielders Kiley Allen, Grace McEvoy, Kendall McGee; senior defender Dani Dittmann; senior forward Emma McGillis; junior midfielder Charlotte de Vries.

Others to watch: sophomore forward Sarah Rogalski, freshman midfielder Carly Hynd.

Lost to graduation: Meredith Ross (starting at Michigan State), Stephanie Hamilton (was All-Central League selection).

Outlook: Coach de Vries said, “We have one of the best one- two punches in the state with Charlotte de Vries and Kiley Allen. The are both scorers and playmakers with a great deal of international experience. Charlotte is a dangerous attacker and Kiley is a smooth intelligent playmaker who has great passing ability. Our biggest challenge is to play as a team and to get everyone bought into a new mentality of equal ownership in our teams success or failure. We are all important to the success of this team and the result of matches does not fall on the shoulders of a few players.”

Friends’ Central Co-head coaches: Rachael Bloemker and Megan Reilly, first year.

Last year’s record: 1-8 overall, 0-8 Friends School League.

Key returnees: senior Hope Durlofsky, senior Kathryn Greene, senior Annie Roberts, senior Clare Sellers, senior Danielle Schweitzer, junior goalie Nora Wadsworth, freshman goalie Leah Anderson.

Lost to graduation: Chay Anderson, Lucy Shields.

Outlook: After graduating just two seniors last spring, the Phoenix are returning many players with varsity experience. Bloemker said, “We are confident that the team will only continue to build on their already evident leadership and skills throughout our season.”

Haverford High

Head coach: Christa Taylor, second year.

Last year’s record: 12-8 overall, 10-1 Central League.

Key returnees: junior forward/midfielder Sydney Corcoran, junior forward/midfielder Carly Gannon, junior forward/midfielder Julia Klein, junior forward/midfielder Kelsy Knapp, junior midfielder/defender Megan Philips.

Others to watch: senior forward Maggie Murphy, junior goalie Mary Grace DePlato, junior defender Amber Moscoe, junior forward/midfielder Jane Zarella, sophomore forward Caroline Boornazian, sophomore midfielder/defender Shannon Quaile, sophomore midfielder/defender Katie Redding, freshman midfielder MaryKate Ardizzi.

Lost to graduation: defender Lea VanLuvender (Longwood), midfielder Laura Winters (playing lacrosse at Gettysburg).

Outlook: After a very successful 2016 season, Haverford is looking to take the next step both in the Central League and in the postseason. Taylor said, “Many of our returning starters and new young varsity players are gifted with natural athletic ability, speed, and refined hockey skills. This year the girls are looking to display more leadership, play with more poise, and emphasize teamwork. We think very good players are going to become great, and as a team Haverford is going to ‘Win It Back.’”

Lower Merion

Head coach: Danielle Parker, first year.

Last year’s record: 11-7-1.

Key returnees: senior midfielder Sophie Shaffer, senior forward Leona Fisher, senior defense Katie Berg, senior forward Ashley Roberts, senior forward Marlise Jongens.

Others to watch: junior midfielder Emma Noel, sophomore defender Sara Gallagher, freshman midfielder Sage O’Connor.

Lost to graduation: midfielders Sam Scimeca and Annie O’Connor, defender Eleanor Gaddy, forward Sam Bruttomessesso-Clark (East Stroudsburg University).

Outlook: Parker sees the Aces’ biggest strengths as Speed, strength, and effective senior leadership on and off the field. She said, “Although we have several key players returning, we also have newer players that will be thrown into the mix. Getting the players into a familiar flow will take some time and is our biggest challenge.”

Merion Mercy Academy Head coach: Margaretha (Gretta) Ehret, second year.

Last year’s record: 19-5-2 overall, 10-1-1 AACA, PIAA District One champions, PIAA state championship runner-up.

Key returnees: junior midfielder Margo Carlin (was All-State/All-Catholic Academies League in 2016), senior defender Caitlin Farkas (committed to Sacred Heart University), senior attack Katie Murphy (committed to Catholic University), sophomore defender Alex Lavelle.

Others to watch: sophomore forward Emily Hauck, sophomore midfielder Tori Natale, senior defender Maureen McClatchy.

Lost to graduation: Jamie Natale (Boston College, All-State/All-Catholic League), Kolbe Keating (Harvard, All-Catholic League), Kelsey Farkas (Columbia, All-State/All-Catholic League), Cameron Toddy (Longwood, All-State)

Outlook: Ehret said, “We have a bunch of girls who will be new to the starting line-up, but have a tremendous amount of talent and skill and have shown great improvement and increased confidence from last season to this season. We will look to be aggressive yet disciplined in our defensive press of the ball and skillful with great vision and speed on attack. We can’t wait to start.”

Radnor

Head coach: Katie Maguire, second year. Last year’s record: 11-10 overall, 7-3 Central League. Key returnees: senior forward Grayson Begier, junior forward Page Lowry, sophomore forward Barbara Civitella, sophomore midfielder Brigid Lowry. Others to watch: junior forward Olivia Shea, junior back Meredith Webb, sophomore midfielder Olivia DeCain, freshman midfielder Madison Milhous. Lost to graduation: goalie Kim Mullarkey (Temple University), back Natalie Junior (Davidson University – lacrosse), midfielder Emma Majercak (MIT), back Hope Smith (LaSalle University – lacrosse), back Sydney Aljian (Loyola). Outlook: Maguire said, “This year we have a young team, but I am excited to see what they can do. We have a lot of skill so we just need to learn how to gel together. It will be a fun season.”

Villa Maria Academy

Head coach: Daan Polders, fourth year.

Last year’s record: 20-3 overall, 10-2 AACA.

Key returnees: senior midfielder and co-captain Lindsay Dickinson, senior defender and co-captain Erin Zielinski, junior defender and co-captain Mary Harkins.

Others to watch: senior forward Emily Doyle, junior forward Hannah Miller, junior midfielder Adele Iacobucci.

Lost to graduation: forward Annina Iacobucci (playing lacrosse at LaSalle), midfielder Aliya Kalman (Monmouth), defender Jen Finley (Quinnipiac).

Outlook: Polders said, “One of our [biggest] strengths is the experience we [gained] from the past seasons – we can use that to become a better team. Our biggest challenge is to play better than last year and to fill open positions.