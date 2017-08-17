Friends’ Central, Shipley soccer teams to face off in doubleheader at Talen Energy Stadium Oct. 3

The Friends’ Central and Shipley soccer teams will battle in a boys-girls doubleheader at Talen Energy Stadium Oct. 3. The FCS-Shipley girls game will start at 4 p.m., while the Friends’ Central-Shipley boys contest is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Each school is planning a respective soccer outing at the Philadelphia Union’s game Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. against the Seattle Sounders. This event will provide the Friends’ Central and Shipley boys and girls soccer teams the opportunity to play their Friends School League contests at Talen Energy Stadium Oct. 3.

Tickets to the Oct. 1 game are $40. Each school is planning to have a tailgate at Talen Energy Stadium before the Oct. 1 contest.

For Friends’ Central tickets to the Oct. 1 contests, visit www.groupmatics.events/Friends Central2017.

For Shipley tickets to the Oct. 1 contests, visit www.groupmatics.events/Shipley 2017