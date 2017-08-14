Haverford School retains the Heyward Cup

Haverford ­– The Haverford School retained the Inter-Academic League’s Heyward Cup for an unprecedented 17th time – the most of any Inter-Ac school thus far. The cup is awarded annually to the school that accumulates the most points based on its league standing in all Inter-Ac sports throughout the three seasons. During the 2016-17 school year, the Fords won Inter-Ac championships in cross-country, squash (undefeated), swimming and diving (undefeated), lacrosse, and tennis (undefeated). Other highlights from the year: crew rowed in the Henley Royal Regatta in England, squash won its first high school national title, hockey defeated Germantown Academy for the Independence Hockey League Championship, two wrestlers placed at National Preps, the 4×100 relay team set a new school record and the 4×400 relay team took first place at the Inter-Ac Championship meet, and Alex Boratto was named All-Delco Boys Swimmer of the Year for the second-consecutive time.

Recipients of The Ben Heyward Memorial All Sports Trophy of the Inter-Academic League of Philadelphia and Vicinity since its inception in 1973:

1973 – Episcopal Academy

1974 – Episcopal Academy

1975 – The Haverford School

1976 – The Haverford School

1977 – The Haverford School

1978 – The Haverford School

1979 – Episcopal Academy

1980 – The Haverford School

1981 – Penn Charter

1982 – Episcopal Academy

1983 – Penn Charter

1984 – Penn Charter

1985 – Germantown Academy

1986 – Penn Charter

1987 – Episcopal Academy

1988 – Penn Charter

1989 – The Haverford School

1990 – Penn Charter

1991 – Penn Charter

1992 – Episcopal Academy

1993 – Episcopal Academy

1994 – The Haverford School

1995 – Penn Charter

1996 – Episcopal Academy

1997 – Episcopal Academy

1998 – Episcopal Academy

1999 – Episcopal Academy

2000 – The Haverford School

2001 – Malvern Prep

2002 – Germantown Academy

2003 – Germantown Academy

2004 – Germantown Academy

2005 – The Haverford School

2006 – The Haverford School

2007 – Malvern Prep

2008 – Malvern Prep

2009 – The Haverford School

2010 – The Haverford School

2011 – The Haverford School

2012 – Malvern Prep

2013 – The Haverford School

2014 – Malvern Prep

2015 – The Haverford School

2016 – The Haverford School

2017 – The Haverford School