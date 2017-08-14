Haverford School retains the Heyward Cup

Haverford – The Haverford School retained the Inter-Academic League’s Heyward Cup for an unprecedented 17th time – the most of any Inter-Ac school thus far. The cup is awarded annually to the school that accumulates the most points based on its league standing in all Inter-Ac sports throughout the three seasons. During the 2016-17 school year, the Fords won Inter-Ac championships in cross-country, squash (undefeated), swimming and diving (undefeated), lacrosse, and tennis (undefeated). Other highlights from the year: crew rowed in the Henley Royal Regatta in England, squash won its first high school national title, hockey defeated Germantown Academy for the Independence Hockey League Championship, two wrestlers placed at National Preps, the 4×100 relay team set a new school record and the 4×400 relay team took first place at the Inter-Ac Championship meet, and Alex Boratto was named All-Delco Boys Swimmer of the Year for the second-consecutive time.
Recipients of The Ben Heyward Memorial All Sports Trophy of the Inter-Academic League of Philadelphia and Vicinity since its inception in 1973:
1973 – Episcopal Academy
1974 – Episcopal Academy
1975 – The Haverford School
1976 – The Haverford School
1977 – The Haverford School
1978 – The Haverford School
1979 – Episcopal Academy
1980 – The Haverford School
1981 – Penn Charter
1982 – Episcopal Academy
1983 – Penn Charter
1984 – Penn Charter
1985 – Germantown Academy
1986 – Penn Charter
1987 – Episcopal Academy
1988 – Penn Charter
1989 – The Haverford School
1990 – Penn Charter
1991 – Penn Charter
1992 – Episcopal Academy
1993 – Episcopal Academy
1994 – The Haverford School
1995 – Penn Charter
1996 – Episcopal Academy
1997 – Episcopal Academy
1998 – Episcopal Academy
1999 – Episcopal Academy
2000 – The Haverford School
2001 – Malvern Prep
2002 – Germantown Academy
2003 – Germantown Academy
2004 – Germantown Academy
2005 – The Haverford School
2006 – The Haverford School
2007 – Malvern Prep
2008 – Malvern Prep
2009 – The Haverford School
2010 – The Haverford School
2011 – The Haverford School
2012 – Malvern Prep
2013 – The Haverford School
2014 – Malvern Prep
2015 – The Haverford School
2016 – The Haverford School
2017 – The Haverford School
