2017 Pennsylvania High School Softball Association All-State Teams (All Classes)

Players of the Year
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Class
|Kennedy DeMatteis
|Moniteau
|SR
|2A
|Maura Bentz
|Minersville
|SR
|2A
|Kaitlyn Pavlick
|South Park
|JR
|3A
|Olivia Lehman
|Pine Grove
|SO
|3A
|Devyn Losco
|Wilson
|SR
|4A
|Bailey Parshall
|Belle Vernon
|JR
|4A
|Hannah Garber
|Lampeter Strasburg
|JR
|5A
|Devon Miller
|Bishop Shanahan
|SO
|5A
|Megan Kern
|Spring-Ford
|SR
|6A
|Morgan Ryan
|Hempfield
|SR
|6A
Class 2A
First Team
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Position
|Melanie Lint
|Conemaugh Valley
|SR
|Pitcher
|Courtney Frye
|Sharpsville
|SO
|Pitcher
|McKenna Smith
|South Side
|SR
|Pitcher
|Ronnie Marie Falasco
|Delco Christian
|SR
|Catcher
|Tianna Brewington
|Bristol
|SR
|Catcher
|Adrienne Kroznuskie
|Minersville
|SR
|Infield
|Macy Siefert
|West Middlesex
|SR
|Infield
|Kacie Pinelli
|Bristol
|FR
|Infield
|Emily Mealey
|Minersville
|SR
|Infield
|Olivia Leech
|Maplewood
|SO
|Outfield
|Gabby Stewart
|Moniteau
|SR
|Outfield
|Brianna Lieb
|Northern Cambria
|JR
|Outfield
|Ashley Roberts
|SB 2017
|SO
|Outfield
|Bryanna Vearling
|Bristol
|SR
|Flex
|Kristina DeMatteis
|Moniteau
|SR
|DP
Second Team
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Position
|Carlie Dillon
|Conemaugh Twp.
|SO
|Pitcher
|Karey Stauffer
|Calvary Christian
|SO
|Pitcher
|Alli Polinsky
|Minersville
|SR
|Catcher
|Kailee Scurpa
|Sharpsville
|SR
|Catcher
|Courtney Claypoole
|Moniteau
|SR
|Infield
|Katie College
|Conemaugh Twp.
|SO
|Infield
|Lexi Wagner
|Seton LaSalle
|JR
|Infield
|Madison Moore
|Windber
|JR
|Outfield
|Peyton Leidy
|Northern Bradford
|SR
|Outfield
|Cara Cekada
|Conemaugh Twp.
|SR
|Outfield
|Brooke Chelton
|Union City
|SR
|Flex
|Tessa Gunby
|Conemaugh Twp.
|SO
|DP
Class 3A
First Team
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Position
|Alyssa Yungwirth
|Wellsboro
|JR
|Pitcher
|Justine Dean
|South Park
|SR
|Pitcher
|Morgan Bienkowski
|Holy Redeemer
|JR
|Pitcher
|Trish Kopinetz
|Pine Grove
|SO
|Catcher
|Kylie Thal
|Phillipsburg Osceola
|JR
|Catcher
|Taylor Sweigart
|Brandywine Heights
|SR
|Infield
|Bailey Haines
|Jamestown
|SR
|Infield
|Cassandra Konopki
|Lake Lehman
|JR
|Infield
|Morgan Farrah
|Steel Valley
|JR
|Infield
|Lilia Crouthamel
|Salisbury Twp.
|JR
|Outfield
|Tianna Wren
|Holy Redeemer
|SO
|Outfield
|Anna Ferrucci
|Ellwood City Lincoln
|SO
|Outfield
|Chelse Carozza
|South Park
|FR
|Outfield
|Kaitlyn Hoffman
|Northern Lehigh
|JR
|Flex
|Mia Pawelski
|Mid Valley
|JR
|DP
Second Team
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Position
|Kristie Radvan
|Freeport
|SR
|Pitcher
|Emily Silberman
|Salisbury Twp.
|FR
|Pitcher
|Chloe VanGorder
|Lake Lehman
|JR
|Catcher
|Jenna Barone
|Trinity
|SR
|Catcher
|Brooke Rogers
|Salisbury Twp.
|SR
|Infield
|Lacy Harrington
|Mid Valley
|FR
|Infield
|Emily Stauffer
|Mifflinburg
|SR
|Infield
|Libby Whittaker
|Mifflinburg
|SO
|Outfield
|Allison DeJidas
|Freeport
|SO
|Outfield
|Ashley Negley
|Central
|SO
|Outfield
|Skyla Greco
|Ellwood City Lincoln
|SR
|Flex
|Caitlyn Becher
|Pine Grove
|JR
|DP
Class 4A
First Team
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Position
|Tara Baney
|Bellefonte
|SR
|Pitcher
|Kylee Lingenfelter
|Punxsutawney
|JR
|Pitcher
|Caroline Alincic
|Mount Pleasant
|SO
|Pitcher
|Kaitlyn Caleen
|Bangor
|SR
|Catcher
|Morgan Lindsay
|Upper Perkiomen
|FR
|Catcher
|Alexis Lopez
|Bethlehem Catholic
|JR
|Infield
|Dani Fey
|Bangor
|SR
|Infield
|Elayna Tsiouplis
|Villa Joseph Marie
|JR
|Infield
|Jena Simmons
|Tunkhannock
|SO
|Infield
|Caitlyn Joseph
|Tamaqua
|SR
|Outfield
|Micayla Bothun
|St. Mary's
|JR
|Outfield
|Kim Shoemaker
|Punxsutawney
|SR
|Outfield
|Ciarrah Holmqvist
|Bangor
|SR
|Outfield
|Hope Jones
|Tunkhannock
|SO
|Flex
|Brooke Wehr
|Northwestern
|SR
|DP
Second Team
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Position
|Taylor Lindsay
|Upper Perkiomen
|SO
|Pitcher
|Jada Shellhammer
|Tamaqua
|SO
|Pitcher
|Kaia Bonshock
|Shamokin
|JR
|Catcher
|Camryn Billig
|Grove City
|SO
|Catcher
|Alexis Wetzler
|Bellefonte
|JR
|Infield
|Courtney Hoffman
|Tamaqua
|JR
|Infield
|Kara Birosak
|East Pennsboro
|JR
|Infield
|Nikki Kessler
|Bangor
|SR
|Outfield
|Alyssa Jimenez
|Bethlehem Catholic
|SO
|Outfield
|Aspen Bishop
|Clearfield
|JR
|Outfield
|Kierra Waywood
|Yough
|SO
|Flex
|Kalle Forcht
|Harbor Creek
|JR
|DP
Class 5A
First Team
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Position
|Ava Bottiglia
|Lower Dauphin
|SR
|Pitcher
|Makayla Yoder
|Donegal
|SR
|Pitcher
|Meghan McGinley
|Abington Heights
|SO
|Pitcher
|Sam Gomez
|West Chester East
|SO
|Catcher
|Leah Vith
|Montour
|SR
|Catcher
|Sarah Clinton
|Twin Valley
|JR
|Infield
|Annalia Paoli
|Albert Gallatin
|FR
|Infield
|Kayla McLaughlin
|West Chester East
|SO
|Infield
|Rachel Robinson
|Donegal
|SR
|Infield
|Olivia Jordan
|Cedar Cliff
|JR
|Outfield
|Kylee Harvey
|Kennett
|SR
|Outfield
|Jordyn Kondras
|Lampeter Strasburg
|SR
|Outfield
|Alyssa Sisko
|Moon
|JR
|Outfield
|Courtney Coy
|Shippensburg
|SR
|Flex
|MacKenzie Lewis
|Sun Valley
|SR
|DP
Second Team
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Position
|Marisa Browne
|Archbishop Wood
|JR
|Pitcher
|Kaylee Fiocca
|Philadelphia Performing
|JR
|Pitcher
|Madison Fife
|West Chester Rustin
|SO
|Catcher
|Amber Seaman
|Interboro
|SR
|Catcher
|Jimiah McDonald
|Cedar Cliff
|FR
|Infield
|Kasey Collins
|West Chester Henderson
|JR
|Infield
|Ally Bezjak
|Albert Gallatin
|JR
|Infield
|Paige Olson
|West Chester East
|FR
|Outfield
|MacKinzie Thompson
|West Chester East
|SO
|Outfield
|Brittany Charron
|Twin Valley
|SR
|Outfield
|Ashdon Clark
|North Pocono
|JR
|Flex
|Grace Marsalo
|Twin Valley
|SO
|DP
Class 6A
First Team
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Position
|Abby Wild
|Perkiomen Valley
|SR
|Pitcher
|Aubree Fritzinger
|Parkland
|SR
|Pitcher
|Laken Mayers
|Chambersburg
|SR
|Pitcher
|Caitlin Coker
|Downingtown West
|SO
|Catcher
|Halle Kisamore
|Exeter
|JR
|Catcher
|Shauna Frank
|Parkland
|SR
|Infield
|Marissa Trivelpiece
|Hazleton
|FR
|Infield
|Taylor Marinelli
|Central Bucks South
|SR
|Infield
|Tiana Treon
|Hazleton
|FR
|Infield
|Reyna DeJesus
|Liberty
|SR
|Outfield
|Serena Felix
|Hempfield
|SR
|Outfield
|Julia Roman
|Freedom
|JR
|Outfield
|Gillian Barrie
|Perkiomen Valley
|SR
|Outfield
|Leah Hunt
|Chambersburg
|SR
|Flex
|Hope Kinney
|Hazleton
|SR
|DP
Second Team
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Position
|Sam Lindsay
|Spring-Ford
|SO
|Pitcher
|Hannah Palinkas
|Emmaus
|SO
|Pitcher
|Ashley Mendenhall
|Coatesville
|SR
|Catcher
|Abby Bartels
|Emmaus
|SO
|Catcher
|Megan Trivelpiece
|Hazleton
|SR
|Infield
|Chelsea Morgan
|Parkland
|JR
|Infield
|Maggie Kane
|Coatesville
|JR
|Infield
|Steph Jacoby
|Downingtown East
|SO
|Outfield
|Alexa Ortman
|Central Bucks South
|SO
|Outfield
|Sela Fusco
|Perkiomen Valley
|SO
|Outfield
|Brittany Hook
|Penn Manor
|JR
|Flex
|Rachel Butler
|Avon Grove
|JR
|DP
