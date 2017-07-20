July 21, 2017
2017 Pennsylvania High School Softball Association All-State Teams (All Classes)

Samuel Stewart
Players of the Year

NameSchoolGradeClass
Kennedy DeMatteisMoniteauSR2A
Maura BentzMinersvilleSR2A
Kaitlyn PavlickSouth ParkJR3A
Olivia LehmanPine GroveSO3A
Devyn LoscoWilsonSR4A
Bailey ParshallBelle VernonJR4A
Hannah GarberLampeter StrasburgJR5A
Devon MillerBishop ShanahanSO5A
Megan KernSpring-FordSR6A
Morgan RyanHempfieldSR6A

Class 2A

First Team

NameSchoolGradePosition
Melanie LintConemaugh ValleySRPitcher
Courtney FryeSharpsvilleSOPitcher
McKenna SmithSouth SideSRPitcher
Ronnie Marie FalascoDelco ChristianSRCatcher
Tianna BrewingtonBristolSRCatcher
Adrienne KroznuskieMinersvilleSRInfield
Macy SiefertWest MiddlesexSRInfield
Kacie PinelliBristolFRInfield
Emily MealeyMinersvilleSRInfield
Olivia LeechMaplewoodSOOutfield
Gabby StewartMoniteauSROutfield
Brianna LiebNorthern CambriaJROutfield
Ashley RobertsSB 2017SOOutfield
Bryanna VearlingBristolSRFlex
Kristina DeMatteisMoniteauSRDP

Second Team

NameSchoolGradePosition
Carlie DillonConemaugh Twp.SOPitcher
Karey StaufferCalvary ChristianSOPitcher
Alli PolinskyMinersvilleSRCatcher
Kailee ScurpaSharpsvilleSRCatcher
Courtney ClaypooleMoniteauSRInfield
Katie CollegeConemaugh Twp.SOInfield
Lexi WagnerSeton LaSalleJRInfield
Madison MooreWindberJROutfield
Peyton LeidyNorthern BradfordSROutfield
Cara CekadaConemaugh Twp.SROutfield
Brooke CheltonUnion CitySRFlex
Tessa GunbyConemaugh Twp.SODP

Class 3A

First Team

NameSchoolGradePosition
Alyssa YungwirthWellsboroJRPitcher
Justine DeanSouth ParkSRPitcher
Morgan BienkowskiHoly RedeemerJRPitcher
Trish KopinetzPine GroveSOCatcher
Kylie ThalPhillipsburg OsceolaJRCatcher
Taylor SweigartBrandywine HeightsSRInfield
Bailey HainesJamestownSRInfield
Cassandra KonopkiLake LehmanJRInfield
Morgan FarrahSteel ValleyJRInfield
Lilia CrouthamelSalisbury Twp.JROutfield
Tianna WrenHoly RedeemerSOOutfield
Anna FerrucciEllwood City LincolnSOOutfield
Chelse CarozzaSouth ParkFROutfield
Kaitlyn HoffmanNorthern LehighJRFlex
Mia PawelskiMid ValleyJRDP

Second Team

NameSchoolGradePosition
Kristie RadvanFreeportSRPitcher
Emily SilbermanSalisbury Twp.FRPitcher
Chloe VanGorderLake LehmanJRCatcher
Jenna BaroneTrinitySRCatcher
Brooke RogersSalisbury Twp.SRInfield
Lacy HarringtonMid ValleyFRInfield
Emily StaufferMifflinburgSRInfield
Libby WhittakerMifflinburgSOOutfield
Allison DeJidasFreeportSOOutfield
Ashley NegleyCentralSOOutfield
Skyla GrecoEllwood City LincolnSRFlex
Caitlyn BecherPine GroveJRDP

Class 4A

First Team

NameSchoolGradePosition
Tara BaneyBellefonteSRPitcher
Kylee LingenfelterPunxsutawneyJRPitcher
Caroline AlincicMount PleasantSOPitcher
Kaitlyn CaleenBangorSRCatcher
Morgan LindsayUpper PerkiomenFRCatcher
Alexis LopezBethlehem CatholicJRInfield
Dani FeyBangorSRInfield
Elayna TsiouplisVilla Joseph MarieJRInfield
Jena SimmonsTunkhannockSOInfield
Caitlyn JosephTamaquaSROutfield
Micayla BothunSt. Mary'sJROutfield
Kim ShoemakerPunxsutawneySROutfield
Ciarrah HolmqvistBangorSROutfield
Hope JonesTunkhannockSOFlex
Brooke WehrNorthwesternSRDP

Second Team

NameSchoolGradePosition
Taylor LindsayUpper PerkiomenSOPitcher
Jada ShellhammerTamaquaSOPitcher
Kaia BonshockShamokinJRCatcher
Camryn BilligGrove CitySOCatcher
Alexis WetzlerBellefonteJRInfield
Courtney HoffmanTamaquaJRInfield
Kara BirosakEast PennsboroJRInfield
Nikki KesslerBangorSROutfield
Alyssa JimenezBethlehem CatholicSOOutfield
Aspen BishopClearfieldJROutfield
Kierra WaywoodYoughSOFlex
Kalle ForchtHarbor CreekJRDP

Class 5A

First Team

NameSchoolGradePosition
Ava BottigliaLower DauphinSRPitcher
Makayla YoderDonegalSRPitcher
Meghan McGinleyAbington HeightsSOPitcher
Sam GomezWest Chester EastSOCatcher
Leah VithMontourSRCatcher
Sarah ClintonTwin ValleyJRInfield
Annalia PaoliAlbert GallatinFRInfield
Kayla McLaughlinWest Chester EastSOInfield
Rachel RobinsonDonegalSRInfield
Olivia JordanCedar CliffJROutfield
Kylee HarveyKennettSROutfield
Jordyn KondrasLampeter StrasburgSROutfield
Alyssa SiskoMoonJROutfield
Courtney CoyShippensburgSRFlex
MacKenzie LewisSun ValleySRDP

Second Team

NameSchoolGradePosition
Marisa BrowneArchbishop WoodJRPitcher
Kaylee FioccaPhiladelphia PerformingJRPitcher
Madison FifeWest Chester RustinSOCatcher
Amber SeamanInterboroSRCatcher
Jimiah McDonaldCedar CliffFRInfield
Kasey CollinsWest Chester HendersonJRInfield
Ally BezjakAlbert GallatinJRInfield
Paige OlsonWest Chester EastFROutfield
MacKinzie ThompsonWest Chester EastSOOutfield
Brittany CharronTwin ValleySROutfield
Ashdon ClarkNorth PoconoJRFlex
Grace MarsaloTwin ValleySODP

Class 6A

First Team 

NameSchoolGradePosition
Abby WildPerkiomen ValleySRPitcher
Aubree FritzingerParklandSRPitcher
Laken MayersChambersburgSRPitcher
Caitlin CokerDowningtown WestSOCatcher
Halle KisamoreExeterJRCatcher
Shauna FrankParklandSRInfield
Marissa TrivelpieceHazletonFRInfield
Taylor MarinelliCentral Bucks SouthSRInfield
Tiana TreonHazletonFRInfield
Reyna DeJesusLibertySROutfield
Serena FelixHempfieldSROutfield
Julia RomanFreedomJROutfield
Gillian BarriePerkiomen ValleySROutfield
Leah HuntChambersburgSRFlex
Hope KinneyHazletonSRDP

Second Team

NameSchoolGradePosition
Sam LindsaySpring-FordSOPitcher
Hannah PalinkasEmmausSOPitcher
Ashley MendenhallCoatesvilleSRCatcher
Abby BartelsEmmausSOCatcher
Megan TrivelpieceHazletonSRInfield
Chelsea MorganParklandJRInfield
Maggie KaneCoatesvilleJRInfield
Steph JacobyDowningtown EastSOOutfield
Alexa OrtmanCentral Bucks SouthSOOutfield
Sela FuscoPerkiomen ValleySOOutfield
Brittany HookPenn ManorJRFlex
Rachel ButlerAvon GroveJRDP

 

Author

Samuel Stewart

Samuel Stewart is the Assistant Sports Editor for the Pottstown Mercury. Sam is a graduate of Shippensburg University and covers football, boys basketball and softball for The Mercury. Email him at [email protected]

