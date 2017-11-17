Special teams ignites Conwell-Egan comeback win over Lansdale Catholic

BRISTOL TWP. – A high-octane offense can score you plenty of points and a stiff defense wins championships. In Friday night’s District 1/12 Class AAA Subregional final between Conwell-Egan and visiting Lansdale Catholic, the Crusaders lost the special teams battle while the Eagles paid attention to all three aspects of the gridiron game.

The result was a 44-20 Conwell-Egan victory.

LC gave up a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown at the end of the first half, then had a punt blocked for a safety and muffed a kickoff in the third quarter to go into the final frame down, 30-13. Three plays into the fourth quarter, C-E junior running back Patrick Garwo walked into the end zone with his second touchdown of the night and a 37-13 Eagles’ lead with 10:37 remaining on the game clock.

Garwo and Casee traded touchdowns for their respective teams in the fourth quarter when the game was well out of reach for the Crusaders.

Lansdale’s special teams difficulties began near the end of the second quarter after the Crusaders had just taken a 7-6 lead on a 5-yard TD pass from Mike Dutkiewicz to Jake Doheny and continued the rest of the way.

The Crusaders looked like they might make a game of it when they responded to Egan’s first touchdown in the second half with a 6-play, 62-yard scoring drive capped by Matt Casee’s first touchdown of the game that drew the visitors back within 10 points – 23-13 – with 6:58 still to play in the third quarter.

Egan responded with a 13-play, 61 yard drive that C-E quarterback Alex Goldsby capped with his second touchdown of the night that put the Eagles up 30-13 with 34 ticks left in the period.

Lansdale dropped the ensuing kickoff and the rest, as they say is history.

Conwell-Egan advances to the next round of states where they will face either Palisades or Lehighton 1 p.m. next Saturday at Northeast High School.

The Eagles looked like they were headed into the intermission with a 1-point deficit. As fate would have it, Egan junior Terome Mitchell electrified the C-E football faithful with a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Mitchell put the icing on that cake when he picked up his own fumble and converted on the two-point after play to put the Eagles up, 14-7 with 15 seconds left in the half.

Egan actually had a chance to go up by two scores going into the intermission when the Crusaders muffed the ensuing kickoff return. But two incomplete passes and a blocked field goal attempt kept the score where it was.

Early in the second quarter, Egan went up 6-0 after driving 87 yards down the field on 18 plays, a possession that was capped by Garwo’s 6-yard touchdown scamper. The extra-point kick was blocked however.

When the C-E defense forced a 3-and out, the Eagles looked opportunity in the eye – and dropped it. On fourth and two at LC’s 42 yard line, Garwo ran four yards for the first down then lost control of the football.

Taking control at its own 38, the Crusaders assembled a 12-play, 62-yard scoring drive capped by a 5-yard TD pass from Dutkiewicz to Doheny. The extra point gave LC a 7-6 edge with 26 ticks left on the first-half clock.

Egan entered the title tilt coming off a 42-14 victory over Bicentennial League rival New Hope Solebury last Friday in the District 1/12 Class AAA Subregional semifinal

Lansdale came into the game coming off back to back wins over High School of the Future including a 42-30 triumph last week in the D 1/12 subregional semifinal.

Garwo ranked ninth among area rushing leaders with 1,370 yards and 18 touchdowns on 167 carries in 11 games. Goldsby (96 carries/385 yds., 10 TD), Terome Mitchell (57-331, 9 TD) and Dajuan Harris (37-327, 4 TD) have combined on over 1,000 yards for CEC. Goldsby has also thrown 586 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

Lansdale Catholic senior Matt Casee was also over the 1,000-yard mark with 1,103 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games. Danny Dutkiewicz (11 games) wasn’t far behind with 974 yards and 10 touchdowns on 176 carries.

District 1/12 Class AAA Subregional final

Conwell-Egan 44, Lansdale Catholic 20

(Nov. 17 at Truman)

EGAN (6-6, 3-4: PCL) 0 14 16 14 – 44

LANSDALE (3-7, 3-4: PCL) 0 7 6 7 – 20

Second Quarter

CEC — Garwo 6 run (kick blocked)

LC — Jake Doheny 5 pass from Mike Dutkiewicz

CEC — Terome Mitchell 78 kickoff return (Mitchell run)

Third Quarter

CEC — Dajuan Harris safety

CEC — Alex Goldsby 5 run (Barreras kick)

LC — Matt Casee 3 run (run failed)

CEC — Goldsby 8 run (Barreras kick)

Fourth Quarter

CEC — Garwo 1 run (Barreras kick)

LC — Casee 1 run (Brendan Menges kick)

CEC — Garwo 39 run (Barreras kick)