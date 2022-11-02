-
FALL SPORTS/ 3 mins ago
No. 1 Pope John Paul II wins fourth straight District 1-3A girls volleyball title over No. 3 Villa Maria Academy
ROSEMONT >> No. 1 Pope John Paul II isn’t tested much, but when it is, those tests are often aced. Against...
FALL SPORTS/ 5 hours ago
PAC divisional football rivals Owen J. Roberts, Perkiomen Valley meet again in district first round
As Pioneer Athletic Conference champions for a second straight year, Perkiomen Valley now looks forward to challenging themselves against the best...
District 1 Football/ 8 hours ago
Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Week 11 Football: Souderton hosts CB South in District 1-6A opener
Two old rivals are getting together in the first round of the District 1-6A playoffs Friday night when No. 10 Central...
District 1 Football/ 13 hours ago
DLN’s final regular season football stats
FALL SPORTS/ 17 hours ago
Column: Miscues must be eliminated in playoffs
With the calendar turning to playoff football, it’s time to look at what it takes to win in the competitive district...
FALL SPORTS/ 17 hours ago
Playoff football gets under way
The regular season is in the books and now the District 1 playoffs begin. And we have eight Ches-Mont league teams...
Girls Soccer/ 1 day ago
Steinbach scores hat trick, Lansdale Catholic cruises past Masterman for District 12-2A title
HORSHAM >> The Lansdale Catholic girls soccer team secured the District 12 Class 2A with little trouble Wednesday afternoon. But that...
District 1 Football/ 2 days ago
OTD in 2012: Coatesville wraps up regular season on fire
In the season finale of the 2012 regular season, Coatesville hosted Avon Grove in hopes of gaining a home playoff game,...
FALL SPORTS/ 2 days ago
No. 9 Upper Merion girls volleyball keeps season alive with win over No. 13 Strath Haven, Schweikert celebrates 1,000th kill
KING OF PRUSSIA >> With its season on the line, No. 13 Strath Haven girls volleyball faced a tall task on...
FALL SPORTS/ 2 days ago
Mercury Roundup: Spring-Ford boys soccer, Methacton field hockey secure spot in states
BOYS SOCCER Spring-Ford 1, Downingtown East 0 Leo Aguilar scored the lone goal Tuesday afternoon in a District 1-4A playback game...