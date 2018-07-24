Friends’ Central’s Roshkoff places 2nd in US Squash Gold Tournament

Friends’ Central School rising junior Blake Roshkoff, who is currently ranked 29th in US Squash BU17 division, finished second in the Cincinnati Midwest Summer US Squash Gold Tournament at Cincinnati Country Club July 13-15.
Earlier this summer, Roshkoff competed in the UVA Summer Gold at Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va., and finished fifth in the U17 bracket.
Recent News
