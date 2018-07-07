Mercury All-Area: Girls Lacrosse Teams

First Team
Attack
Monica Rapchinski, Pope John Paul II, Sr.
Hannah Delahaye, Owen J. Roberts, So.
Amanda Diachynsky, Boyertown, Jr.
Kelsey Kilgallon, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
Paige Tyson, Perkiomen Valley, Jr.
Midfield
Sydney Fox, Boyertown, Sr.
Eloise Gebert, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
Kathryn Kelley, Perkiomen Valley, Jr.
Hope Flack, Upper Perkiomen, Sr.
Ebony Reddick, Pottstown, Sr.
Grace Cobaugh, Pope John Paul II, Sr.
Defense
Kylie Cahill, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
Kaleigh Gallagher, Boyertown, Sr.
Margaret Sell, Perkiomen Valley, Jr.
Katy Benton, Methacton, Jr.
Goalkeeper
Charlotte Williamson, Pope John Paul II, Sr.
Second Team
Attack
Olivia Yeagle, Spring-Ford, Jr.
Mary Michaud, Phoenixville, So.
Ashley Dierolf, Boyertown, Jr.
Maddi Koury, Owen J. Roberts, So.
Mia Sheldon, Methacton, Jr.
Midfield
Sydney Tornetta, Methacton, So.
Julie Byrne, Methacton, Sr.
Danika Swech, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
Cassandra Marte, Spring-Ford, Jr.
Molly Weygand, Upper Merion, Jr.
Da’zah Reguster, Pottstown, Jr.
Riley O’Malley, Upper Merion, Jr.
Defense
Becca Lewis, Phoenixville, Sr.
Cassandra Kidwell, Boyertown, Sr.
Mary Pat McKenna, Spring-Ford, Jr.
Asia Swenk, Boyertown, Sr.
Mikayla Lynch, Spring-Ford, Sr.
Goalkeeper
Rachel O’Toole, Methacton, So.
Honorable Mention
Boyertown: Jen O’Connor, Kylie Webb, Hayden Corcoran.
Daniel Boone:
Hill School: Jordan Hower, Mariah Sweeney.
Methacton: Liz Chipman, Erin Hardenberg.
Norristown: Ashley Schools.
Owen J. Roberts: Cayden Jarvis, Sophia Murray
Perkiomen School: Anne Coby, Carley Smith.
Perkiomen Valley: Riley McGettigan.
Phoenixville: Katie Baker, Ameerah Green, Maddie White.
Pope John Paul II: Julia Latoff, Julia McLaughlin, Julie Cherneskie.
Pottsgrove: Brooke Saylor, Emily Williams.
Pottstown: Jayla Holloway, Reilly Owens.
Spring-Ford: Katie Metzler, Mackenzie Doyle.
Upper Merion: Quinn O’Malley.
Upper Perkiomen: AiYi Young, Erika Boyer, Liz Fox.
Coach of the Year
Lisa Clark, Perkiomen Valley
Guided Vikings to the program’s first ever trip to the PIAA-3A playoffs and to the District 1-3A semifinals pulling off a pair of upset wins along the way. Perk Valley averaged over 10 goals per game.
