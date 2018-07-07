Mercury All-Area: Girls Lacrosse Teams

First Team

Attack

Monica Rapchinski, Pope John Paul II, Sr.

Hannah Delahaye, Owen J. Roberts, So.

Amanda Diachynsky, Boyertown, Jr.

Kelsey Kilgallon, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.

Paige Tyson, Perkiomen Valley, Jr.

Midfield

Sydney Fox, Boyertown, Sr.

Eloise Gebert, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.

Kathryn Kelley, Perkiomen Valley, Jr.

Hope Flack, Upper Perkiomen, Sr.

Ebony Reddick, Pottstown, Sr.

Grace Cobaugh, Pope John Paul II, Sr.

Defense

Kylie Cahill, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.

Kaleigh Gallagher, Boyertown, Sr.

Margaret Sell, Perkiomen Valley, Jr.

Katy Benton, Methacton, Jr.

Goalkeeper

Charlotte Williamson, Pope John Paul II, Sr.

Second Team

Attack

Olivia Yeagle, Spring-Ford, Jr.

Mary Michaud, Phoenixville, So.

Ashley Dierolf, Boyertown, Jr.

Maddi Koury, Owen J. Roberts, So.

Mia Sheldon, Methacton, Jr.

Midfield

Sydney Tornetta, Methacton, So.

Julie Byrne, Methacton, Sr.

Danika Swech, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.

Cassandra Marte, Spring-Ford, Jr.

Molly Weygand, Upper Merion, Jr.

Da’zah Reguster, Pottstown, Jr.

Riley O’Malley, Upper Merion, Jr.

Defense

Becca Lewis, Phoenixville, Sr.

Cassandra Kidwell, Boyertown, Sr.

Mary Pat McKenna, Spring-Ford, Jr.

Asia Swenk, Boyertown, Sr.

Mikayla Lynch, Spring-Ford, Sr.

Goalkeeper

Rachel O’Toole, Methacton, So.

Honorable Mention

Boyertown: Jen O’Connor, Kylie Webb, Hayden Corcoran.

Daniel Boone:

Hill School: Jordan Hower, Mariah Sweeney.

Methacton: Liz Chipman, Erin Hardenberg.

Norristown: Ashley Schools.

Owen J. Roberts: Cayden Jarvis, Sophia Murray

Perkiomen School: Anne Coby, Carley Smith.

Perkiomen Valley: Riley McGettigan.

Phoenixville: Katie Baker, Ameerah Green, Maddie White.

Pope John Paul II: Julia Latoff, Julia McLaughlin, Julie Cherneskie.

Pottsgrove: Brooke Saylor, Emily Williams.

Pottstown: Jayla Holloway, Reilly Owens.

Spring-Ford: Katie Metzler, Mackenzie Doyle.

Upper Merion: Quinn O’Malley.

Upper Perkiomen: AiYi Young, Erika Boyer, Liz Fox.

Coach of the Year

Lisa Clark, Perkiomen Valley

Guided Vikings to the program’s first ever trip to the PIAA-3A playoffs and to the District 1-3A semifinals pulling off a pair of upset wins along the way. Perk Valley averaged over 10 goals per game.