Spring Sports

Boys Lacrosse: The All-Delco Teams

First Team

Jason Rose, Garnet Valley, Sr. G
Patrick Clemens, Springfield, Jr. D
Ryan Niggeman, Haverford School, Jr. D
Ryan Morris, Strath Haven, Sr. D
Mike McShea, Radnor, Sr. FO
Adam Ritter, Archbishop Carroll, Sr. M
Gavin Burke, Haverford School, Jr. M
Connor Pierce, Radnor, Sr. M
Kyle Long, Springfield, Sr. A
Jeffrey Conner, Strath Haven, Sr. A
T.J. Malone, Haverford School, Sr. A
Jake Morin, Garnet Valley, So. A

Second Team

Harrison Fellheimer, Haverford School, Sr. G
Ryan McCann, Episcopal Academy, Sr. D
Sam Morin, Garnet Valley, Fr. D
Chris Tsetsekos, Haverford School, So. FO
Jack Spence, Springfield, Jr. M
Gabe Furey, Episcopal Academy, Jr. M
Peter Garno, Haverford School, Jr. M
Al Viola, Marple Newtown, Sr. A
Mike Tulskie, Springfield, Sr. A
Luke O’Grady, Haverford School, Sr. A
Jackson Birtwistle, Radnor, So. A
Jack Daly, Haverford, Sr. A

Honorable Mention

Archbishop Carroll: Andy Borkowski, Bobby Ferry, Sean Kearney, Max Krieger
Bonner & Prendergast: Matt Brady
Cardinal O’Hara: Ryan Culp, Chris Kirby, James Kutufaris, Jimmy Yocum
Delco Christian: Tim Fitzgerald, Noah Thies
Episcopal Academy: Chris Chambers, Matt Chess, Charlie Cunniffe, Jack Henderson, Collin Loughead, Chris McCoun
Garnet Valley: Hunter Baar, Dany Bradley, Tyler Davis, Mitch Lachman, Austin Patton
Haverford: Cole Lukasiewicz, Tom Fredericks, Shane Liney, Matt Young
Haverford School: Scott Deck, Payton Holloway, Ed King, Adam Salvaggio
Interboro: Brody Butler, Connor Evans, Gaige Lennon, Brett McLaughlin, Michael Porreca, James Udowenko
Marple Newtown: Liam Ferry, Jake Huey, Luke Jelus, Mike May, Brett Showman, Blake Turier, Marlon Weathers
Penncrest: Max Daugherty, Matt Dougherty, Matt Gress, Ryan Matsinger
Radnor: Kyle Addis, John Austen, Drew Brown, Julian Castilleja, Archer Darrach, Ryan Peter, Cole Schwartz, Jack Treangen
Ridley: Kyran Baker, Nate Desmond, Matt Haines, Adam McGrath, Eric Stewart
Springfield: Jeff Biancanello, Joey DiBernardi, Liam DiFonzo,Ben Garcia
Strath Haven: Ethan Belville, Will Brake, Liam Carney, Nicky Palermo, Vincey Palermo, Ibo Pio, Nolan Rau, Chris Rosini, AJ Santisi
Sun Valley: Ian Bittenbender, Jared Creegan, Gavin McGinnis
Upper Darby: Sam Collins, Christian Cuccinotta, Andrew Kane

