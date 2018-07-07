All-Delco Boys Lacrosse: Rose, Morin led Garnet Valley to historic title

In addition to Player of the Year Jeff Conner of Strath Haven, the All-Delco team includes:

Jason Rose, Garnet Valley: The senior inspired Garnet Valley’s Cinderella run to the District 1 Class 3A title, toppling four top-10 seeds. Rose was sensational in net, the Air Force Academy signee stopping 72 percent of shots in districts, where the Jaguars won three one-goal games. The All-Central and all-state pick made 17 saves to tip No. 2 Central Bucks East, 7-6. He turned aside 11 shots in an 8-7 win over No. 10 Perkiomen Valley and stoned 16 shots in an 8-5 edging of No. 3 Upper Dublin. In the final against No. 4 seed and Central League champ Conestoga, Rose manufactured 15 denials in a 5-4 win. Rose added 10 saves to see off Cumberland Valley in the PIAA quarterfinals, a journey that ended in the semis.

Patrick Clemens, Springfield: The junior defenseman makes his second All-Delco team. The All-American adapted to a larger leadership role on a defense full of underclassmen. Despite the youth, the Cougars won 17 games and made the District 1 Class 2A final and PIAA quarterfinals. With Clemens leading the way, the Springfield defense allowed 6.05 goals per game and pitched a shutout in the states opener against Archbishop Wood. The Saint Joseph’s commit added a larger role in transition, netting two goals and two assists – three of those points coming in a May 1 win over Haverford.

Ryan Niggeman, Haverford School: The junior was the best defenseman in an offense-heavy Inter-Ac, leading the Fords to the regular-season title. Against a typically daunting national schedule, the Fords allowed 8.5 goals per game and only five times surrendered double-figures on the scoreboard. He was at his best in the Inter-Ac tournament semifinal against Episcopal Academy, holding the Churchmen to three goals through three and a half quarters before they padded the score line against the reserves in a 15-9 win. For his efforts, the Lehigh commit was recognized as first team All-Inter-Ac and all-state.

Ryan Morris, Strath Haven: The senior was as instrumental in marshalling the Panthers’ defense as Conner was for the offense on the way to the PIAA Class 2A final. Morris was the team’s best shutdown defender, often drawing the toughest matchups. He was stellar in getting his stick in passing lanes to cause turnovers and cash in with his dogged work on the ground, as demonstrated by a crucial ground ball to curtail Mars Area’s final attack late in regulation of what became a 12-11 overtime win for the Panthers in the PIAA semifinal. Haven allowed an average of 7.04 goals per game on the way to a 19-6 record. Morris also added two goals. The All-Central and all-state pick will continue his career at Monmouth.

Mike McShea, Radnor: The senior took huge strides in his career, and the finished product made him the best in Delco at the faceoff X. McShea won 73 percent of more than 360 draws for the Raiders, who came within a goal of representing District 1 in the PIAA Class 2A tournament. McShea’s best game came against Penncrest, when he went 15-for-16 at the X and scored in a 7-6 win. McShea was 21-for-26 in a win over Garnet Valley, 15-for-19 in defeating Strath Haven in the regular season and 13-for-16 in downing Haverford as the Raiders posted a 15-6 record. McShea scored two goals and two assists, all in Radnor wins. His goals came in one-goal victories over Penncrest and Perk Valley. McShea will continue his career at Catholic University.

Adam Ritter, Archbishop Carroll: It’s fitting that before the midfielder heads to High Point University his career, one of the most prolific in Delco history, is finally recognized with an All-Delco nod. Ritter led the Patriots to their first PIAA Tournament berth, and while they lost to Class 2A semifinalist York Catholic, it wasn’t before Ritter blitzed them for seven goals and an assist. That was on the heels of four goals and two assists in the District 12 final against Archbishop Wood. Ritter topped out at 10 points (four goals, six assists) in a game with Father Judge. For the season, he compiled 48 goals (seventh in Delco), 47 assists (third) and 95 points (third). Ritter finishes his career with 217 goals, 161 assists and 378 points, believed to be among the top 10 totals in Delco history.

Gavin Burke, Haverford School: So impressive was the junior Villanova commit that he warranted a rare All-Delco spot for a defensive midfielder. Burke’s offensive numbers aren’t flashy at six goals and eight assists. But he was a vital cog in the Fords’ defense, contributing to a 16-win season. He fueled their transition offense, which could be devastating. The Fords won seven of the eight games in which Burke recorded points. He blistered Canada’s Everest Academy for four assists in late April, then punished Episcopal Academy to the tune of a goal and two assists in a 15-9 win in the Inter-Ac Tournament semifinal. Burke added a goal and a helper in the Inter-Ac final loss to Malvern Prep.

Connor Pierce, Radnor: A stress fracture in his leg blighted the senior midfielder’s season. But opposing coaches thought enough of the University of Delaware signee to vote him to the All-Central and all-state squads. Pierce missed eight games but rushed back to take part in two playoff contests, albeit far from 100 percent. Still, he scored 32 goals to go with eight assists. He tallied multiple goals in each of the Raiders’ first 11 games, including four-goal outings against Spring-Ford, Ridley and Perk Valley, all wins. Even while regaining fitness, Pierce provided an assist in the District 1 Class 2A loss to Springfield, then a goal and a helper in a loss to Strath Haven in the third-place game. The most telling stat is Radnor’s record: The Raiders were 9-2 when Pierce was felled by injury; they went 6-4 the rest of the way.

Kyle Long, Springfield: The Maryland-bound senior attackman wraps up his third All-Delco nod with his third straight 100-point campaign. Though slightly below the heights of last year’s run to the District 1 and PIAA Class 2A crowns, Long finished with 28 goals, 89 assists and 117 points. He’s again far and away the county assist leader, and his point total is second only to Conner. The All-American, all-state and All-Central selection picked up an assist in every game, led by seven assists to go with a goal in opener of the District 1 tournament against W.C. Henderson. That outing capped three consecutive eight-point games, including two goals and six assists against Strath Haven, a 16-10 win in the regular-season finale. He matched that output in the states-opening blanking of Archbishop Wood. For his career, the University of Maryland commit tallied 104 goals, 331 assists and 435 points.

T.J. Malone, Haverford School: The senior attackman was the leading force in a Haverford School offense that averaged 12.3 goals per game. Malone was the orchestrator with 55 goals, 37 assists and 92 points. He was fourth, sixth and fifth, respectively, in those categories in Delco. Malone was at his best in the Inter-Ac tournament semifinal with six goals and four assists in rampaging past Episcopal Academy. He added five goals and two assists against Everest Academy, four goals in an OT win over EA in the regular season and a goal and four helpers in the Inter-Ac final loss to Malvern Prep. Malone added a five-goal outing against Malvern to lead the Fords to the regular-season title. Malone had four four-assist games and had at least one goal and one assist in 16 of 20 games. The All-American, all-state and All-Inter-Ac pick recently decommitted from Amherst to play at Penn State.

Jake Morin, Garnet Valley: A sophomore who has committed to Penn State, Morin put his potential into action by helping the Jaguars turn the page from the Matt Moore-Jacob Buttermore-Denny Nealon era. As Garnet searched for new scoring connections, Morin was the fulcrum around which the new core coalesced. He led the Jags in goals (52), assists (41) and points (93), finishing sixth, fifth and fourth in the county, respectively, in those categories. Morin’s biggest statistical game was in defeat, scoring five goals and four assists in a loss to Radnor. He provided two goals and three assists in ousting No. 2 seed Central Bucks West, 7-6, in districts. He added two and two to get by Perk Valley in the district quarters and two and three to eliminate the Vikings from states. His two goals and two assists were instrumental in getting past Cumberland Valley to reach the state semis.