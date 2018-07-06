DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Lacrosse First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention

First Team

ERIN GARVEY, senior midfielder, Unionville

A US Lacrosse All-American, Garvey finished her stellar career (more than 200 goals scored) with a bang, tallying six goals in the PIAA 3A state final, a 11-6 win against Manheim. For the season, Garvey tallied 90 goals and dished out 36 assists. An all-around performer, she won more than 70 draw controls, scooped up more than 30 ground balls and caused more than 30 turnovers this season. Will play lacrosse for University of Michigan.

VERONICA HINEMAN, senior midfielder, Unionville

Along with DLN Player of the Year Madison Doucette and Erin Garvey, was part of a trio of US Lacrosse All-Americans on the PIAA Class 3A state champion Unionville roster. Was a dominant force on the draw control this spring, winning nearly 150 of them during the 2018 season. Led the PIAA 3A state champions in both ground balls and caused turnovers. Will play lacrosse for Duke University.

LIVI LAWTON, junior midfielder, Downingtown East

Her dominant play in the midfield and draw was crucial to the success of the Cougars (16-6 overall, 12-1 Ches-Mont) this spring and she was chosen the Most Valuable Player of the Ches-Mont National League (DLN Player of the Year Madison Doucette was selected as MVP of the Ches-Mont American League). A US Lacrosse All-American, the University of North Carolina commit scored 59 goals and dished out 31 assists this season.

CORRINE BEDNARIK, junior midfielder, Downingtown West

Bednarik was a potent scoring force for the Whippets, as the US Lacrosse All-American led D-West in assists (72) and was their second-leading scorer, accumlating 134 points (including 62 goals). Also won 78 draw controls and caused 20 opposition turnovers, A repeat selection for both Daily Local News All-Area first team and All-Ches-Mont League first team, she led the Ches-Mont League in assists as a sophomore while compiling the second-highest point total in the league.

JORDYN BAUER, senior midfielder, West Chester Henderson

Finished her Warrior career with more than 250 goals, and was a first team All-Ches-Mont League midfielder for the third consecutive year this spring. A US Lacrosse All-American and a repeat Daily Local News All-Area first team selection, the senior captain displayed a wide range of talents for the Warriors, and is headed to the University of Pennsylvania.

AMELIA KIENZLE, senior midfielder, Conestoga

A a US Lacrosse All-American, Kienzle was Pioneers’ Most Valuable Player, scoring 44 goals, dishing out 25 assists, winning 74 draw controls, collecting 34 ground balls and causing 16 turnovers. A first team All-Central League pick, she will play lacrosse for University of Delaware.

ABBY WALHEIM, junior midfielder, Villa Maria Academy

Walheim was dominant on the draw control for the PIAA 2A state champions, winning 141 of them for the 23-2 Hurricanes (seven in the first half of the PIAA 2A state title game). An all-around performer and an All-Athletic Association of Catholic Academies first team selection, she was a potent scorer (29 goals, 33 assists) and a strong defensive force as well (caused 31 turnovers).

ERIN FINLEY, senior midfielder, Villa Maria Academy

The U.S. Naval Academy-bound senior captain was a key offensive force for the newly-minted PIAA 2A state champions, scoring 50 goals while dishing out 29 assists. An All-Athletic Association of Catholic Academies first team selection, she was particularly effective on the draw control, with 74 DCs this spring. Was a champion off the field as well, earning valedictorian honors of the 2018 Villa Maria Academy senior class.

PEYTON MOTTICE, junior midfielder, Downingtown West

A repeat Daily Local News All-Area first team selection, she scored 67 goals and handled most of the Whippets’ draw controls, winning 88 of them. Also collected 24 ground balls and caused a dozen opposition turnovers. A first team All-Ches-Mont League selection, she was just shy of an All-American award and has accumulated more than 200 points during her D-West career to date.

TINA ST. CLAIR, senior midfielder/attack, West Chester Rustin

A two-time Academic All-American and a repeat Daily Local News All-Area first team selection, she scored 48 goals, and dished out 31 assists this spring, finishing her Golden Knights career with 191 goals. A first team All-Ches-Mont League selection for the second consecutive year, she will play lacrosse for Duquesne University.

EMMA McGILLIS, senior defender, Conestoga

A first team All-Central League selection, the senior captain was the MVP of the Pioneers’ strong defense, collecting 32 ground balls and causing 18 turnovers. Will play lacrosse for Lehigh University.

EMILY WURZEL, junior midfielder, Downingtown East

A first team All-Ches-Mont League selection, was a prolific scorer for the powerful Cougars (16-6 overall, 12-1 Ches-Mont League), tallying 65 goals and dishing out 14 assists. The University of Cincinnati commit also D-East in draw controls this spring.

LILLY SISKIND, senior attack, West Chester Henderson

Warriors’ co-captain finished her high school career with more than 150 goals, and was a first team All-Ches-Mont League selection for the second consecutive year. Will play lacrosse at Old Dominion University.

ASHLEY CHISHOLM, junior attack/midfielder, West Chester Rustin

A repeat first team Daily Local News All-Area first team selection, the High Point University commit was a potent scorer, tallying 54 goals this spring and dishing out 18 assists. Was one of just 12 players selected to the All-Ches-Mont League girls’ lacrosse first team.

BLAISE CUGINI, junior defender, West Chester Rustin

Her defensive play was impressive enough to earn her a spot as one of the 12 players selected to the All-Ches-Mont girls’ lacrosse first team (and the only defender). Dominant when moved up to take draws, she was outstanding on clears and collected 32 ground balls this spring.

SECOND TEAM

Kaela Smith, senior attack, Bishop Shanahan

Monica Manley, sophomore center/draw, Bishop Shanahan

Cameron Evitts, sophomore midfielder, Conestoga

Sydney Sloan, junior midfielder, Conestoga

Leah Hunter, senior attack, Downingtown East

Tabitha Rodriguez, senior midfielder, Downingtown West

Emily Feeney, junior attack, Downingtown West

Maggie Flynn, senior midfielder, Great Valley

Abby Davidson, senior defender, Kennett

Jennifer Schaen, senior attack, Kennett

Morgan Schaen, senior midfielder, Kennett

Hannah Close, senior attack/midfielder, Unionville

Annie McDonough, senior midfielder, Unionville

Maddie Medve, senior goalie, Villa Maria Academy

Hannah Young, sophomore attack, Villa Maria Academy

Kristy Kucia, junior defender, Villa Maria Academy

Lizzy Walheim, senior midfielder, Villa Maria Academy

Saundra Godshall, junior midfielder/attack, West Chester East

Peighton Bement, senior defender, West Chester Henderson

Maddie Montebianco, senior goalie, West Chester Rustin

HONORABLE MENTION

Avon Grove: Lauren Kretzing junior midfielder; Emma Lytle, junior attack/midfielder; Morgan Ohm, senior attack.

Bishop Shanahan: Jess Gorr, junior goalie; Abby Bailey, senior defender.

Coatesville: Maddie Flynn, senior; Molly McGaughey, junior.

Conestoga: Nia Scott, junior attack; Rachel Clark, freshman attack.

Downingtown East: Tyler Wilson, senior defender; Ava Irwin, sophomore goalie.

Downingtown West: Emily Clemson, sophomore goalie; Katie Hoerman, senior midfielder; Caelen O’Connor, freshman.

Great Valley: Sarah Karwoski, junior midfielder; Tessa Liberatoscioli, sophomore attack/midfielder.

Kennett: Eliza Fantazzi, senior attack; Lily Sandusky, sophomore attack.

Oxford: Riley Hollenbach, senior.

Villa Maria Academy: Adele Iacobucci, junior midfielder; Margie Carden, freshman attack; Bridget Finley, sophomore attack.

West Chester East: Katie Walton, senior; Tara Wahn, senior.

West Chester Henderson: Shannon Earley, senior midfielder/defender; Rose Warburton, senior defender.

West Chester Rustin: Isabella Miraldi, senior; Katie Stubitts, sophomore.

Westtown: Abbie Barth, sophomore.