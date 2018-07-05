Baseball: The All-Delco teams

First Team
Jake Kelchner, Arch. Carroll Sr. P
Luke Zimmerman, Marple Newtown Sr. P
Nate Furman, Bonner & Prendergast So.IF
Isaiah Payton, Episcopal Academy Sr. IF
Anthony Viggiano, Strath Haven Sr. IF
Tyler Kehoe, Arch.Carroll Jr. OF
Mason Miller, Garnet Valley Sr. OF
Alden Mathes, Marple Newtown Jr. OF
Cole Chesnet, Arch. Carroll Sr. C
Dan Hopkins, Card. O’Hara Jr. C
Luke Cantwell, Marple Newtown Sr. C
Justin Meyer, Haverford School Sr. DH
Second Team
Liam Nihill, Card. O’Hara Jr. P
Will Wesolowski, Garnet Valley Sr. P
Noah Atsaves, Strath Haven Jr. P
Jack O’Reilly, Episcopal Academy Jr. IF
Cole Palis, Garnet Valley, Jr. IF
Kevin Merrone, Marple Newtown Sr. IF
Luke Mutz, Strath Haven Sr. IF
Chris Grill, Arch. Carroll Sr. OF
Isaiah Winikur, Haverford School Sr. OF
Caleb Mahalik, Penncrest Sr. OF
Will Park, Episcopal Academy Sr. C
Brady Mutz, Strath Haven Jr. C
John DeMucci, Bonner & Prendergast Jr. DH
Honorable Mention
Academy Park: Billy Martin.
Archbishop Carroll: Max Hitman, Sean Lawley, Pat Marley.
Bonner Prendergast: Matt Headley, Matt Shepherd.
Cardinal O’Hara: Jimmy Beaky, Luke Sprague.
Chester: Chris Gonzalez.
Chichester: Joe Renzi, Andrew Rodriguez.
Delco Christian: Clay Corcimiglia, Robert Lucas, Tyler Rosini.
Episcopal Academy: Cole Dumont.
Garnet Valley: Nick Wiesendanger, Domenic Picone.
Glen Mills: Jamil Brinson.
Haverford: Pat Linder.
Haverford School: Sean Clark, Zak Summy, Pat Toal.
Interboro: Tim Convery, Jared Dellipriscoli, Mike Ventura.
Marple Newtown: Tyler Bogan, Andrew Cantwell, Sean Donnell, Reilly Fillman, Steve Morrison, Sean Standen, Rob Weimer.
Penncrest: Matt Arbogast.
Penn Wood: Brian Parker.
Radnor: George Hoysgaard, Ben Karnavasm, Pat Lofton.
Ridley: Jack Liberio.
Springfield: Dave Bingaman.
Strath Haven: Justin Malley, Koll Peichell.
Sun Valley: Nick Wright.
Upper Darby: Chris Anderson.
Comments
Recent News
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 58 mins ago
Mercury All-Area: Fantastic Fox helps Boyertown regain place among PAC elite
When Sydney Fox walked off the field after her first time as a varsity...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 58 mins ago
Mercury All-Area: Girls Lacrosse Teams
First Team Attack Monica Rapchinski, Pope John Paul II, Sr. Hannah Delahaye, Owen J....
-
Spring Sports/ 6 hours ago
Mercury All-Area: Fehr embodies team-first approach in Perkiomen Valley’s banner season
GRATERFORD >> Talk to Brian Fehr and it becomes clear he’s a leader and...
-
Spring Sports/ 6 hours ago
Mercury All-Area: Boys Lacrosse Teams
First Team Attack: Brian Fehr, Perkiomen Valley Attack: Jarrod Marenger, Spring-Ford Attack: Peyton Gensler,...
-
All-Delco Boys Lacrosse: Conner capped ascent with record-setting season
NETHER PROVIDENCE >> It’s hard to fathom now, but there was a time when...
-
All-Delco Boys Lacrosse: Rose, Morin led Garnet Valley to historic title
In addition to Player of the Year Jeff Conner of Strath Haven, the All-Delco...
-
Boys Lacrosse: The All-Delco Teams
First Team Jason Rose, Garnet Valley, Sr. G Patrick Clemens, Springfield, Jr. D Ryan...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 16 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Lacrosse First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention
First Team ERIN GARVEY, senior midfielder, Unionville A US Lacrosse All-American, Garvey finished her...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 16 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Unionville’s Sheehan, Villa Maria’s Sweeney coached teams to promised land
The PIAA girls lacrosse state championships made Chester County proud this spring, with Unionville...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 17 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Goalie Madison Doucette goes out in style with Unionville’s first state title
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> For Unionville senior goalie Madison Doucette, it was a storybook ending...
-
Spring Sports/ 22 hours ago
All-Delco Softball: Sullivan was a dual threat for Bonner & Prendergast
In addition to Player of the Year Bridget Baily of Interboro, the All-Delco team...
-
Spring Sports/ 22 hours ago
All-Delco Softball: Interboro’s Bailey took her game to new heights
PROSPECT PARK >> Bridget Bailey had a secret skill she wanted to unveil prior...