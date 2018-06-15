2012 Standings
2013 Standings
2014 Standings
2015 District 1 Brackets
2015 Master Schedule
2015 Standings
2016 District 1 Brackets
2016 PAC Leaders
2016 Standings
2017 Regional Standings
Berks Conference 2015 Standings
Berks Conference 2016 Standings
Berks Football League Stats
Bicentennial League 2015 Standings
Bicentennial League 2016 Standings
Catholic League 2015 Standings
Catholic League 2016 Standings
Central League 2015 Standings
Central League 2016 Standings
Central League Stats
Ches-Mont League 2015 Standings
Ches-Mont League 2016 Standings
Ches-Mont League Stats
Conferences
Contact
Daily Local 2016 Area Leaders
Daily Times 2016 Area Leaders
Delaware Valley League 2015 Standings
Delaware Valley League 2016 Standings
District 1 Class 4A Bracket
District 1 Class 5A Bracket
District 1 Class 6A Bracket
District 1 Class A Bracket
District 1-12 Class 2A Bracket
District 1-12 Class 3A Bracket
Football
Home
Inter-Academic League 2015 Standings
Inter-Academic League 2016 Standings
Live Scores
Mid-Atlantic Prep League 2015 Standings
Mid-Atlantic Prep League 2016 Standings
PAC 2016 Team Stats
PIAA Classifications for 2016 Season
Pioneer Athletic Conference 2015 Standings
Pioneer Athletic Conference 2016 Standings
Pioneer Athletic Conference Leaders
Pioneer Athletic Conference Stats
Pioneer Athletic Conference Team Stats
Quarterback Statistics
Receiving Statistics
Rushing Statistics
Sack Leaders
Schedule
Statistics
Suburban One Conference Statistics
Suburban One League 2015 Standings
Suburban One League 2016 Standings
Team-by-Team Schedules
Teams
Week 1 Schedule
Week 1 Schedule
Week 10 Schedule
Week 10 Schedule
Week 11 Schedule
Week 11 Schedule
Week 12 Schedule
Week 12 Schedule
Week 13 Schedule
Week 2 Schedule
Week 2 Schedule
Week 3 Schedule
Week 3 Schedule
Week 4 Schedule
Week 4 Schedule
Week 5 Schedule
Week 5 Schedule
Week 6 Schedule
Week 6 Schedule
Week 7 Schedule
Week 7 Schedule
Week 8 Schedule
Week 8 Schedule
Week 9 Schedule
Week 9 Schedule
Connect with us
Football
PAPL Home
Football
Teams and Schedules
2017 Regional Standings
Fall Sports
Field Hockey
Boys Soccer
Girls Soccer
Volleyball
Winter Sports
Boys Basketball
Girls Basketball
Swimming
Wrestling
Spring Sports
Baseball
Boys Lacrosse
Girls Lacrosse
Softball
Track and Field
Media Center
Other Sports
Cross Country
Boys Golf
Girls Golf
Hockey
Boys Tennis
Girls Tennis
GALLERY: Marple Newtown state championship
[Show slideshow]
1
2
►
Football
Perkiomen Valley’s 1st-half burst bests Upper Dublin
Uncategorized
Upper Moreland’s ace has the upper hand in win over Phoenixville
Uncategorized
Phoenixville vs Bishop Shanahan gallery
Uncategorized
Perkiomen Valley vs. Spring-Ford gallery