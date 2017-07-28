Others Receiving Votes: Upper Moreland, Pope John Paul II, Penn Wood, Marple Newtown, Spring-Ford, Bishop Shanahan
|Rank
|School
|Previous
|Record
|Last Week's Result
|This Week's Game
|1
|St. Joseph's Prep
|1
|4-0
|def. Archbishop Carroll, 38-6
|BYE
|2
|La Salle
|2
|4-1
|def. Archbishop Ryan, 45-7
|vs. Father Judge, Fri., 7 p.m. at PW
|3
|Archbishop Wood
|3
|3-2
|def. Roman Catholic, 38-6
|vs. Archbishop Ryan, Fri., 7 p.m.
|4
|Downingtown East
|4
|5-0
|def. Bishop Shanahan, 34-7
|vs. W.C. East, Thurs., 7 p.m.
|5
|Coatesville
|6
|4-1
|def. W.C. Henderson, 42-0
|vs. (19) W.C. Rustin, Fri., 7 p.m.
|6
|Garnet Valley
|5
|5-0
|def. Strath Haven, 42-14
|at (8) Haverford, Thurs., 7 p.m.
|7
|North Penn
|8
|3-2
|def. (14) Pennridge, 45-35
|vs. (16) C.B. South, Thurs., 7 p.m.
|8
|Haverford High
|15
|5-0
|def. Marple Newtown, 35-0
|vs. (6) Garnet Valley, Thurs., 7 p.m.
|9
|Springfield-Delco
|7
|5-0
|def. Penncrest, 48-7
|vs. Ridley, Thurs., 7 p.m.
|10
|Episcopal Academy
|10
|3-0
|def. Hill School, 35-8
|vs. Blair Academy, Sat., 3 p.m.
|11
|Neshaminy
|11
|4-1
|def. Harry S. Truman, 56-7
|at Abington, Thurs., 7 p.m.
|12
|Perkiomen Valley
|13
|4-1
|def. Owen J. Roberts, 27-0
|at Boyertown, Thurs., 7 p.m.
|13
|Pottsgrove
|14
|5-0
|def. Upper Merion, 49-0
|vs. Pottstown, Fri. 7 p.m.
|14
|Pennridge
|12
|3-2
|lost to (7) North Penn, 45-35
|vs. Council Rock South, Thurs., 7 p.m.
|15
|Unionville
|16
|5-0
|def. Oxford, 40-0
|at Octorara, Thurs., 7 p.m.
|16
|Central Bucks South
|17
|5-0
|def. Souderton, 20-0
|at (7) North Penn, Thurs., 7 p.m.
|17
|Pennsbury
|18
|4-1
|def. Council Rock North, 35-13
|at Bensalem, Thurs., 7 p.m.
|18
|Malvern Prep
|9
|1-3
|lost to McDonogh (Md.), 27-9
|at Peddie School, Fri., 7 p.m.
|19
|West Chester Rustin
|UR
|4-1
|def. Octorara, 56-7
|at (5) Coatesville, Fri., 7 p.m.
|20
|Central Bucks West
|UR
|4-1
|def. Bensalem, 41-21
|vs. William Tennent, Thurs., 7 p.m.
