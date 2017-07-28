Connect with us

 

RankSchool PreviousRecordLast Week's ResultThis Week's Game
1St. Joseph's Prep14-0def. Archbishop Carroll, 38-6BYE
2La Salle24-1def. Archbishop Ryan, 45-7vs. Father Judge, Fri., 7 p.m. at PW
3Archbishop Wood33-2def. Roman Catholic, 38-6vs. Archbishop Ryan, Fri., 7 p.m.
4Downingtown East45-0def. Bishop Shanahan, 34-7vs. W.C. East, Thurs., 7 p.m.
5Coatesville64-1def. W.C. Henderson, 42-0vs. (19) W.C. Rustin, Fri., 7 p.m.
6Garnet Valley55-0def. Strath Haven, 42-14at (8) Haverford, Thurs., 7 p.m.
7North Penn83-2def. (14) Pennridge, 45-35vs. (16) C.B. South, Thurs., 7 p.m.
8Haverford High155-0def. Marple Newtown, 35-0vs. (6) Garnet Valley, Thurs., 7 p.m.
9Springfield-Delco75-0def. Penncrest, 48-7vs. Ridley, Thurs., 7 p.m.
10Episcopal Academy103-0def. Hill School, 35-8vs. Blair Academy, Sat., 3 p.m.
11Neshaminy114-1def. Harry S. Truman, 56-7at Abington, Thurs., 7 p.m.
12Perkiomen Valley134-1def. Owen J. Roberts, 27-0at Boyertown, Thurs., 7 p.m.
13Pottsgrove145-0def. Upper Merion, 49-0vs. Pottstown, Fri. 7 p.m.
14Pennridge123-2lost to (7) North Penn, 45-35vs. Council Rock South, Thurs., 7 p.m.
15Unionville165-0def. Oxford, 40-0at Octorara, Thurs., 7 p.m.
16Central Bucks South175-0def. Souderton, 20-0at (7) North Penn, Thurs., 7 p.m.
17Pennsbury184-1def. Council Rock North, 35-13at Bensalem, Thurs., 7 p.m.
18Malvern Prep 91-3lost to McDonogh (Md.), 27-9at Peddie School, Fri., 7 p.m.
19West Chester RustinUR4-1def. Octorara, 56-7at (5) Coatesville, Fri., 7 p.m.
20Central Bucks WestUR4-1def. Bensalem, 41-21vs. William Tennent, Thurs., 7 p.m.

Others Receiving Votes: Upper Moreland, Pope John Paul II, Penn Wood, Marple Newtown, Spring-Ford, Bishop Shanahan 

