Coatesville hires former Millersville University boss Thompson as new head coach

CALN >> One of the most desirable boys basketball coaching jobs in District 1 has been filled, as Coatesville has named former Millersville University boss Fred Thompson as its new head coach.

This comes three months after Chuck Moore resigned his post after five seasons in charge of the Red Raiders.

Thompson was head coach at Millersville for 18 seasons and compiled a 268-211 record to go along with three PSAC East titles and two PSAC tournament championships. Thompson was named PSAC East Coach of the Year three times before being let go after the 2016 season.

“Fred, out of all the candidates we interviewed was the most experienced and knowledgeable about the game of basketball,” said Coatesville athletic director Matt McCain. “And he will teach our young players not only basketball, but life. He is a big life lesson guy.”

After being let go following the 2016 season, Thompson took two years off to be with his family and take care of his ailing mother, who died last year. Thompson said the time seemed right to get back into coaching and he is very excited to get going at Coatesville, which finished with a 21-7 record last season and lost in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs.

“The last two seasons at Millersville were tough,” Thompson said. “I had to stop and concentrate on my family and my mother who was sick. But, coaching is in your blood. It is what you do and I am very excited to getting started at Coatesville.

“The type of team we are going to be remains to be seen, but from what I have seen on film it seems like we have some very athletic guys,” Thompson said. “And we will play defense. We are going to try to get after people and pressure them into mistakes.”