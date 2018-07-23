Haverford School honors its top athletes

Haverford – Eight scholar-athletes received major sports honors during the recent fifth annual Haverford School Athletics Awards Ceremony.

The Michael F. Mayock Jr. ’76 Award for Exceptional Individual Athletic Achievement was presented to senior Alex Boratto. Occasionally, a Haverford School student’s individual accomplishments in athletics are so consistently excellent that he merits special acknowledgement. This student-athlete’s outstanding achievement has been distinguished by exceptional athletic accomplishment, humility and grace.

Haverford School junior Luke Kania received The Yale Cup, which is awarded annually to the student(s), not necessarily the athlete(s), who has done the most to promote athletics in the school.

Haverford School senior Sam Lindner received The Tyler L. Groseclose III ’69 Captain’s Cup, which is awarded annually to that captain of a varsity sport whose leadership, ability, and enthusiasm has been an inspiration to his teammates and to the school.

The J. Sanders Haas ’41 Trophy was awarded to seniors Alex Ciardi and Jonathon Hanson. It is given to the outstanding manager(s) of any Haverford school athletic team.

The Charles J. Rainear II ’34 Memorial Shield is awarded annually to the best all-around athlete. The recipient was senior Isaiah Winikur.

Will Merhige received The John J. Gallagher Jr. ’69 Athletic Achievement and Spirit Award, which is presented to that senior who, in the eyes of his coaches, possesses many of the same qualities as John J. Gallagher ’69 who lettered in football, basketball, and lacrosse, and who was an inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame member. The recipient is a three-sport athlete and a gracious winner who achieves success with humility and who embodies Gallagher’s qualities of perseverance, leadership, team play and commitment to excellence.

Haverford School junior Ben Gerber received The James “Kip” Taviano ’13 Memorial Locker and Pin, which is awarded each year to the rising senior student-athlete who best personifies the characteristics that Taviano embodied: sportsmanship, friendliness, humor, loyalty, dedication, heart, and compassion for his teammates and others.