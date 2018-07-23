Chadwicks season ends against Wayne

UWCHLAN >> Chadwicks had plenty of chances to extend its season.

The Greater Norristown American Legion Baseball League champions left 11 runners on base in a Region 3 elimination game against Wayne Monday evening and eight of those were in scoring position.

Unable to get those runs in, Chadwicks 2018 campaign came to an end, losing 6-5 to Wayne at Lionville Middle School.

“We didn’t really capitalize on the opportunities that we had,” Chadwicks third baseman Matt Ahmad said. “We left too many guys on. That’s just the story of it. We didn’t really have the timely hitting.”

In the top of the seventh inning, Chadwicks’ Kyle Wagner stole second with two outs to put the tying run on second and Tyler Pastella walked to put the go-ahead run on first. Colt Narciso stepped up next and fell behind 0-2 on two pitches that the Chadwicks’ bench and fans were not happy with. Two pitches later Narciso struck out looking and the season was over.

In the fifth inning Chadwicks had the bases loaded with two outs and No. 3 hitter Dom Proietto at the plate. He went down swinging and they still trailed by one, 6-5.

To start the game Chadwicks worked three first-inning walks and couldn’t take advantage. In the third and fourth innings runners were left on the corners.

“Normally we’re smacking the ball around,” Ahmad said. “Today, we just didn’t capitalize.”

Wayne got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning. Luke Kanta scored on a wild pitch and Darien Pass laid down a safety squeeze to bring home Grady Nance and give the home team a 2-0 edge.

Chadwicks came right back and took the lead in the top of the third. Narciso singled, Proietto got hit and Joe Sortino walked to load the bases with one out. Ahmad singled home Narciso and Jeremiah Levine brought home Proietto and Sortino with a single to rightfield to make it 3-2.

Wayne answered immediately with a four-run third inning. Avery Shepherd and Nick Holtz had RBI singles before Kanta brought home two runs with a base hit to make it 6-3 in favor of the Main Line Legion champs.

Chadwicks cut its deficit to one, 6-5, in the fourth. Sortino knocked in Wagner and Ahmad hit a sacrifice fly to score Pastella.

Nick Edling started for Chadwicks and almost threw the entire game. He went 5.2 innings before reaching his pitch limit. He allowed six runs on seven hits while striking out five batters and walking four. Levine recorded the final out with a strikeout.

Wayne used four pitchers. Jack Dougherty started and went three innings. He allowed five runs on three hits while striking out two batters and walking five. Sam Chase, Evan Johnson and Shepherd pitched in relief with Shepherd recording the save by striking out his only batter, Narciso.

Chadwicks won the GNALBL championship last year and had a similar result in the Region 3 tournament. Both years the team lost its opener, won its first elimination game and ended its season in the third game. Despite that, the guys enjoyed their experience in 2018.

“You see some different teams that you don’t normally see,” Ahmad said, “which is great. Obviously we would have liked it better (if we won), but all-in-all it was a great year, great group of guys and I wish I could suit up with them one more time.”