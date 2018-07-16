Nine Haverford School athletes receive Iron Man Award

Haverford >> Nine Haverford School senior athletes received the Iron Man Award this spring. The Iron Man Award was created in 2006 to acknowledge those athletes who played a sport in each season for all four years of high school. The award recognizes commitment, sacrifice, and dedication to Haverford School athletics.

Iron Man Award winners were as follows:

– Mark Gregory (cross-country, winter track, track and field)

– Michael Pilkington (soccer, squash, lacrosse in freshman year), tennis in sophomore, junior and senior years)

– Tommy Bagnell (football in freshman year), golf in sophomore, junior and senior years, basketball, baseball)

– Graham Haabestad (football, wrestling in freshman, sophomore and junior years, swimming and diving in senior year, lacrosse in freshman and senior years, spring crew in sophomore and junior years)

– Sam Lindner (football, winter track, track and field)

– Myles Scott (soccer in freshman and sophomore years, cross-country in junior and senior years, winter track, track and field)

– Troy Gibbs-Brown (football, basketball in freshman year, winter track in sophomore, junior and senior years, track and field)

– Eusha Hasan (fall crew in freshman and sophomore years, cross-country in junior and senior years, wrestling in freshman and sophomore years, winter track in junior and senior years, spring crew in freshman and sophomore years, track and field in junior and senior years)

– Gaspard Vadot (water polo, swimming and diving, tennis in freshman year), track and field in sophomore, junior and senior years).