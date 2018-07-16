Haverford >> Nine Haverford School senior athletes received the Iron Man Award this spring. The Iron Man Award was created in 2006 to acknowledge those athletes who played a sport in each season for all four years of high school. The award recognizes commitment, sacrifice, and dedication to Haverford School athletics.
Iron Man Award winners were as follows:
– Mark Gregory (cross-country, winter track, track and field)
– Michael Pilkington (soccer, squash, lacrosse in freshman year), tennis in sophomore, junior and senior years)
– Tommy Bagnell (football in freshman year), golf in sophomore, junior and senior years, basketball, baseball)
– Graham Haabestad (football, wrestling in freshman, sophomore and junior years, swimming and diving in senior year, lacrosse in freshman and senior years, spring crew in sophomore and junior years)
– Sam Lindner (football, winter track, track and field)
– Myles Scott (soccer in freshman and sophomore years, cross-country in junior and senior years, winter track, track and field)
– Troy Gibbs-Brown (football, basketball in freshman year, winter track in sophomore, junior and senior years, track and field)
– Eusha Hasan (fall crew in freshman and sophomore years, cross-country in junior and senior years, wrestling in freshman and sophomore years, winter track in junior and senior years, spring crew in freshman and sophomore years, track and field in junior and senior years)
– Gaspard Vadot (water polo, swimming and diving, tennis in freshman year), track and field in sophomore, junior and senior years).
Comments
Recent News
-
Haverford School/ 8 hours ago
Nine Haverford School athletes receive Iron Man Award
Haverford >> Nine Haverford School senior athletes received the Iron Man Award this spring....
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 12 hours ago
Second annual Shootout for Soldiers Philadelphia lacrosse event a success at EA
Marple Newtown >> The second annual Shootout for Soldiers Philadelphia lacrosse event, held recently...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
Martin a key voice in PIAA’s summer of change
Scott Martin was a state championship wrestler at Lancaster Catholic. He was an instant...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 days ago
Presenting the 2018 All-Main Line boys’ lacrosse teams
Malvern Prep, Haverford School and Conestoga led the way on the Main Line high...
-
Central League/ 3 days ago
Legislative committee supports tightening of PIAA transfer rules
As State Rep. Robert Matzie makes his political rounds for end-of-school-year celebrations, he’s accustomed...
-
Baseball/ 3 days ago
BUX-MONT LEGION: Luke Taylor, Souderton handle Quakertown
SOUDERTON >> Quakertown had a chance to land the first punch against Souderton Friday...
-
Rugby/ 5 days ago
National Rugby Sevens title completes Bishop Shanahan’s wild ride to the top
DOWNINGTOWN >> The sports landscape is littered with upstarts going from worst to first...
-
Baseball/ 5 days ago
GNALBL: Chadwicks wins second straight league title
WORCESTER >> Chadwicks found itself in a familiar position Sunday night. They lost the...
-
Girls Basketball/ 6 days ago
Harriton tabs longtime Dartmouth coach Wielgus to lead Rams girls basketball
Rosemont >> When Christina Wielgus arrived at Harriton High School to interview with Athletic...
-
Baseball/ 6 days ago
GNALBL: Chadwicks beats JP Mascaro in extra innings, forces Game 2
WORCESTER >> Chadwicks beat JP Mascaro, 6-5, in eight innings Tuesday night in Game...
-
Field Hockey/ 6 days ago
Villa Maria hires VMA grad Katie Evans as field hockey coach
Villa Maria Academy graduate Katie Evans (Class of 2003), who was recently named VMA...
-
Crew/ 6 days ago
Rowing shells christened in honor of Haverford School Heads of Upper School
Haverford >> The Haverford School crew team and Friends of Haverford School Rowing christened...