Presenting the 2018 All-Main Line boys’ lacrosse teams

Malvern Prep, Haverford School and Conestoga led the way on the Main Line high school boys’ lacrosse scene this spring.

Malvern Prep (15-5 overall) defeated Haverford School (16-4) in the Inter-Ac tournament championship final, while the Fords (16-4 overall) won the Inter-Ac regular season title.

Conestoga (19-6) was PIAA 3A District 1 runner-up, and advanced to the PIAA state semifinals.

Radnor (15-6) finished fourth in the PIAA 2A District 1 tournament, narrowly missing a PIAA state tournament berth.

Other Main Line squads that enjoyed winning campaigns this spring were Episcopal Academy (8-6), Haverford High (10-9), Shipley (13-5 overall, 4-2 Friends Schools League), Archbishop Carroll (earned its first PIAA tournament berth) and Devon Prep (12-5), which played as a combined team with Delco Christian.

The All-Main Line high school boys’ lacrosse teams are selected by the coaches. Because Main Line Media News covers 19 high schools, the Main Line Media News sports staff limits the number of sports available to first team, second team and honorable mention – but follows the priority of the coaches’ selections.

Two Delaware County coaches did not send a completed All-Main Line nomination ballot, so for those schools, we determined All-Main Line first team, second team and honorable mention honors via US Lacrosse All-American, All-EPLCA, all-league and All-Delco selections.

What follows are the 2018 All-Main Line high school boys’ lacrosse teams:

FIRST TEAM

Adam Ritter, Archbishop Carroll – Senior midfielder, a first team All-Delco selection, scored 48 goals and dished out 47 assists. For his career, the High Point University-bound Ritter totalled 217 goals and dished out 161 assists.

James Reilly, Conestoga – Senior middie and co-captain, the Pioneers’ Most Valuable Player, was a superb faceoff man, winning 72 percent of his faceoffs. A US Lacrosse All-American as well as All-Eastern Pennsylvania Lacrosse Coaches Association (EPLCA) and first team All-Central League, he provided ample scoring punch (22 goals, 17 assists), and all-around skills (82 ground balls). Will play for Georgetown University.

Joe Walton, Conestoga – Senior long stick middie and co-captain was an All-EPLCA selection as well as first team All-Central League. His tough defensive play caused 20 turnovers, and he scooped up 26 ground balls this spring. Will play for University of Richmond.

Tate Kienzle, Conestoga – Senior attack, an All-EPLCA selection, was the Pioneers’ Offensive Player of the Year, tallying 39 goals and dishing out 34 assists. A first team All-Central League selection, he will play at Division III power Gettysburg College.

Michael Prestipino, Conestoga – Sophomore defender, a US Lacrosse All-American as well as All-EPLCA and a first team All-Central League selection, was a key man in the Pioneers’ rock-solid defense this spring. Has committed to Penn State University.

Gabe Furey, Episcopal Academy – Junior attack was the Churchmens’ Most Valuable Player for his all-around skills, scoring 28 goals, dishing out a number of key assists and scooping up 30 ground balls. Was first team All-Inter-Ac selection.

Ryan McCann, Episcopal Academy – Senior defender, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, consistently guarded the opposition’s best player, and was voted EA’s most inspirational leader by example. The Bucknell-bound hustling senior scooped up 18 ground balls.

Jack Daly, Haverford High – Senior attack was the Fords’ Most Valuable Player, scoring 54 goals and dishing out 20 assists. A second team All-Central League selection, Daly scored 255 points in his Haverford career, and will play at Monmouth University.

TJ Malone, Haverford School – Senior attack, a US Lacrosse All-American and All-EPLCA selection, scored 55 goals and dished out 37 assists. Was at his best in big games, scoring five goals against Malvern to lead the Fords to the regular season title. A first team All-Inter-Ac and All-Delco selection, he will play lacrosse for Penn State.

Luke O’Grady, Haverford School – Senior attack, a US Lacrosse All-American and All-EPLCA selection, was a prolific scorer for the Inter-Ac regular season champions, tallying 46 goals. Will play for Providence College.

Ryan Niggeman, Haverford School – Junior defender, an All-EPLCA and first team All-Inter-Ac and All-Delco selection, was key part of a Ford defense that allowed just 8.5 goals per game. The Lehigh University commit starred in the Inter-Ac tournament semifinal, allowing EA just three goals in 3 1/2 quarters.

Jack Traynor, Malvern Prep – Senior midfielder was a two-time US Lacrosse All-American and All-EPLCA selection as well as first team All-Inter-Ac and Daily Local News Boys’ Lacrosse Player of the Year. Traynor was the Friars’ Most Valuable Player, scoring 55 goals in 20 games and dishing out 18 assists. Noted for his competitiveness, speed, versatility and all-around skills, he will play lacrosse for Penn State.

Scott White, Malvern Prep – Senior attack, a US Lacrosse All-American and All-EPLCA selection, was a potent scorer for the Friars, scoring 54 goals and dishing out 18 assists in 20 games. A first team All-Inter-Ac selection, he will play lacrosse for Ohio State.

Quinn McCahon, Malvern Prep – Senior midfielder, an All-EPLCA selection and three-time All-Inter-Ac first team pick, was an all-around performer (was referred to as a “Swiss Army Knife” by coach John McEvoy) as well as a solid scorer (29 goals, 28 assists) for the Friars. Will play lacrosse for Notre Dame.

Mike McShea, Radnor – Senior midfielder and co-captain, a first team All-Central League selection, was voted the Raiders’ MVP by his teammates. Won 73 percent of the 360 faceoffs he took this spring, and scooped up 155 ground balls. Will play lacrosse for Catholic University.

Connor Pierce, Radnor – Senior midfielder and co-captain, an All-EPLCA selection, tallied 32 goals and eight assists in 12 games. A first team All-Central League selection, he will play lacrosse for the University of Delaware.

Jackson Birtwistle, Radnor – Sophomore attack, a first team All-Central League selection, was a potent offensive force for the Raiders, scoring 40 goals and dishing out 42 assists.

Luke Grayum, Shipley – Sophomore attack and midfielder was a potent scorer, averaging three goals and three assists per game. Noted for his ability to feed, shoot and dodge from anywhere, he will be the quarterback of the Gators’ offense as a junior.

SECOND TEAM

Conestoga – Scott Smith, sophomore defender; Scott Macmillan, senior goalie; Nick Braendel, senior midfielder.

Episcopal Academy – Collin Loughead, junior defender; Charlie Cunniffe, sophomore attack.

Harriton – Charlie Veasey, senior attack; Michael Stewart, junior attack.

Haverford High – Tom Fredericks, senior defender; Cole Lukasiewicz, senior midfielder; Matt Young, senior defensive meidfielder; John Scheivert, sophomore midfielder.

Haverford School – Gavin Burke, junior defensive midfielder; Peter Garno, junior midfielder; Harrison Fellheimer, junior goalie; Chris Tsetsekos, sophomore faceoff

Malvern Prep – Jimmy Gabrielsen, senior midfielder; Seamus Glynn, senior attack; Sean Rushton, junior defender/long stick middie.

Radnor – Drew Brown, junior attack; Kyle Addis, senior defender; Jack Treangen, senior defender.

Shipley – Will Drake, senior; Griff Gallagher, senior; Henry Reed, sophomore middle/faceoff; Randall Brown, sophomore middie.

HONORABLE MENTION

Archbishop Carroll – Bobby Ferry, senior defender; Sean Kearney, senior midfielder; Max Krieger, senior attack.

Conestoga – Will Schnorr, junior attack; Jackson Niness, senior defender.

Devon Prep – Steve Klauder, senior attack; Ethan Gillin, senior attack; Anthony Maiale, senior defender.

Episcopal Academy – Quinn Chambers, junior short stick defensive middie; Chris McCoun, senior midfielder; Matt Chess, sophomore goalie; Jack Henderson, junior faceoff.

Harriton – Ethan Rodgers, senior midfielder; Ben Tishgart, sophomore faceoff/midfielder; Ben Schall, junior midfielder.

Haverford High – Shane Liney, senior goalie.

Haverford School – Scott Deck, senior attack; Payton Holloway, senior; Ed King, senior defender; Adam Salvaggio, junior midfielder.

Lower Merion – Quinn Black, sophomore midfielder; Jaden Helton, junior midfielder.

Malvern Prep – Max Jogerst, sophomore defender; Dalton Pascale, senior short stick defensive midfield; Matt Hilburn, senior attack.

Radnor – John Austen, junior attack; Cole Schwartz, sophomore defender; Ryan Peter, senior midfielder.

Shipley – Egan Butala, freshman defender; Hunter Gallo, sophomore long stick middie.