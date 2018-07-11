Harriton tabs longtime Dartmouth coach Wielgus to lead Rams girls basketball

Rosemont >> When Christina Wielgus arrived at Harriton High School to interview with Athletic Director Tom Ferguson and Principal Scott Weinstein for the girls’ basketball head coaching vacancy, she brought a wealth of experience with her.

While the success she has had in her previous stops could be seen on her resume, the one characteristic not visible on paper was one that impressed Ferguson and Weinstein the most.

“She is someone who loves to teach the game of basketball to young women,” Ferguson said. “Her experience in college and in different roles have prepared her to help our student-athletes be successful on and off the court. We are looking forward to her leadership and years of experience to help us to build a strong girls’ basketball program at Harriton. We are very lucky to have someone of her pedigree come join the Harriton family.”

Combined with her success at the collegiate level – 12 Ivy League championships, seven NCAA Tournament appearances and a Patriot League crown – Wielgus was announced Tuesday as the new coach of the Harriton girls’ basketball team.

“I love this game and I love to teach,” said Wielgus, who has coached 82 All-Ivy selections, seven Ivy League Players of the Year and one Wade Trophy Finalist. “I have worked with athletes on all levels and from all backgrounds, including high school. Harriton will give me the opportunity to practice my craft and to grow the game. I was impressed with the people I have met at Harriton. I have seen the athletic world from all angles and I appreciate Mr. Ferguson and Mr. Weinstein’s core philosophy that value the students and their learning experience. They want to win, but they want it to be done properly.”

In addition to coaching, Wielgus’ relevant experience includes serving as the Clinic Director for All-Star Basketball Camp as well as the Training Camp Coordinator for the US Women’s National Team.

“It’s important to me that girls’ basketball and girls’ athletics continue to grow,” said Wielgus “What better place to try to grow athletics than in high school.”