Harriton tabs longtime Dartmouth coach Wielgus to lead Rams girls basketball

Rosemont >> When Christina Wielgus arrived at Harriton High School to interview with Athletic Director Tom Ferguson and Principal Scott Weinstein for the girls’ basketball head coaching vacancy, she brought a wealth of experience with her.
While the success she has had in her previous stops could be seen on her resume, the one characteristic not visible on paper was one that impressed Ferguson and Weinstein the most.
“She is someone who loves to teach the game of basketball to young women,” Ferguson said. “Her experience in college and in different roles have prepared her to help our student-athletes be successful on and off the court. We are looking forward to her leadership and years of experience to help us to build a strong girls’ basketball program at Harriton. We are very lucky to have someone of her pedigree come join the Harriton family.”
Combined with her success at the collegiate level – 12 Ivy League championships, seven NCAA Tournament appearances and a Patriot League crown – Wielgus was announced Tuesday as the new coach of the Harriton girls’ basketball team.
“I love this game and I love to teach,” said Wielgus, who has coached 82 All-Ivy selections, seven Ivy League Players of the Year and one Wade Trophy Finalist. “I have worked with athletes on all levels and from all backgrounds, including high school. Harriton will give me the opportunity to practice my craft and to grow the game. I was impressed with the people I have met at Harriton. I have seen the athletic world from all angles and I appreciate Mr. Ferguson and Mr. Weinstein’s core philosophy that value the students and their learning experience. They want to win, but they want it to be done properly.”
In addition to coaching, Wielgus’ relevant experience includes serving as the Clinic Director for All-Star Basketball Camp as well as the Training Camp Coordinator for the US Women’s National Team.
“It’s important to me that girls’ basketball and girls’ athletics continue to grow,” said Wielgus “What better place to try to grow athletics than in high school.”
Comments
Recent News
-
Rugby/ 10 hours ago
National Rugby Sevens title completes Bishop Shanahan’s wild ride to the top
DOWNINGTOWN >> The sports landscape is littered with upstarts going from worst to first...
-
Baseball/ 13 hours ago
GNALBL: Chadwicks wins second straight league title
WORCESTER >> Chadwicks found itself in a familiar position Sunday night. They lost the...
-
Girls Basketball/ 1 day ago
Harriton tabs longtime Dartmouth coach Wielgus to lead Rams girls basketball
Rosemont >> When Christina Wielgus arrived at Harriton High School to interview with Athletic...
-
Baseball/ 2 days ago
GNALBL: Chadwicks beats JP Mascaro in extra innings, forces Game 2
WORCESTER >> Chadwicks beat JP Mascaro, 6-5, in eight innings Tuesday night in Game...
-
Field Hockey/ 2 days ago
Villa Maria hires VMA grad Katie Evans as field hockey coach
Villa Maria Academy graduate Katie Evans (Class of 2003), who was recently named VMA...
-
Crew/ 2 days ago
Rowing shells christened in honor of Haverford School Heads of Upper School
Haverford >> The Haverford School crew team and Friends of Haverford School Rowing christened...
-
Boys Basketball/ 2 days ago
Dock Mennonite, Lansdale Catholic hope to see summer league benefits in winter
TOWAMENCIN >> The positive impact was evident to Dock Mennonite boys basketball coach Mike...
-
Baseball/ 3 days ago
GNALBL: Chadwicks tops Valley Forge, returns to title game
WEST NORRITON >> Chadwicks scored 12 unanswered runs to eliminate Valley Forge from the...
-
Spring Sports/ 4 days ago
Change at the top couldn’t deter Pansini, Agnes Irwin
RADNOR >> There was a little wave of uncertainty that rippled through the Agnes...
-
Digital First Media/ 4 days ago
All-Delco Girls Lacrosse: Matey, Detwiler enabled Carroll to keep title streak intact
In addition to Player of the Year Maria Pansini of Agnes Irwin, the rest...
-
Spring Sports/ 4 days ago
Girls Lacrosse: The All-Delco teams
First Team Sam Hamalak, Garnet Valley, Sr. G Rachel Matey, Archbishop Carroll, Sr. D...
-
Boys Tennis/ 5 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Tennis First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM SINGLES Tristan Bradley, Unionville Brett Graybill, Downingtown West Victor Li, Unionville Ethan...