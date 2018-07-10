Villa Maria hires VMA grad Katie Evans as field hockey coach

Villa Maria Academy graduate Katie Evans (Class of 2003), who was recently named VMA head field hockey coach, brings to the team her extensive experience at the local, university, national and international levels as a player and coach.

Evans played for the USA Senior Women’s National Team, earning over 60 international caps as a midfielder and forward. During breaks in the US season, she played abroad in Ireland and England, where she competed at the highest level, and took on coaching responsibilities within the respective clubs. She played college field hockey at the University of Delaware, and coached at Delaware and Pennsylvania Futures sites, as well as camps at major colleges and universities.

Evans, a native of Wayne, returns to her alma mater to helm a team that won the state title in two of the last three years. While mindful of the success of departing head coach Daan Polders, Evans is not intimidated.

“I am excited to continue what he was able to build and to maintain that level of excellence,” she said.

Evans played midfield for longtime field hockey coach Maurene Polly as a student at Villa Maria, having transferred to the school in her junior year in order to be part of the field hockey program.

“They welcomed me with open arms,” Evans said. “It was great playing for Mrs. Polley. She was a great role model.”

Evans has also played for departing coach Daan Polders during her years on the national team, and admires his calm style and ability to communicate with his players.

“We are thrilled to welcome one of our star alumnae back to take over the program,” said Villa Maria principal Sr. Regina Ryan, IHM. “She knows it inside and out.”

After her time on the US National Team, Evans pursued a career in fashion, managing retail and doing graphic design work for titans such as Under Armor, Ralph Lauren, and Anthropologie. But hockey is where she feels most at home.

“I always missed hockey,” said Evans.

Now Evans returns home to start the next phase of her hockey career.

“It’s all led me back to Villa,” Evans said. “I know can give the girls on the team a great experience and a great foundation, and the winning will follow.”