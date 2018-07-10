Rowing shells christened in honor of Haverford School Heads of Upper School

Haverford >> The Haverford School crew team and Friends of Haverford School Rowing christened two rowing shells honoring outgoing Head of Upper School Matthew A. Green (2009-18) and former Head of Upper School Donald J. McBride.

The Donald J. McBride shell is a new Canadian-made Hudson four with coxswain that will be raced by the junior and varsity crews. Don McBride served The Haverford School for 25 years, teaching English and Latin and coaching varsity basketball and football. Thirteen members of the McBride family and many friends attended the ceremony in his honor and memory. Head Crew Coach Jonathan Stephanik spoke about Don McBride’s passion and lifetime commitment to Haverford. Brian McBride ’82, son of Don McBride, remarked upon the strong relationship his father had with the School, with Matt Green, and with his family and friends.

“The McBride family was honored by the dedication of the Donald J. McBride boat,” said Brian McBride. “Our father’s recent passing made this dedication ceremony particularly poignant for our family, and we know that he would be incredibly humbled by this honor. He would also have been pleased to share the dedication ceremony with Matt Green, a gentleman for whom our father had tremendous respect both as a person and a professional. The Donald J. McBride boat will serve as a visual reminder of a man who loved The Haverford School deeply and cared about the boys as if they were his own.”

A yellow, German-built Empacher racing shell now holds the name of Matthew A. Green. The four with coxswain represents the boat that the junior or varsity squad will use to compete. Coach Stephanik spoke about the guidance Green has offered as a leader, mentor, and parent of a rower in his past nine years at Haverford. Green’s remarks included virtues and lessons attributed to student-athletes both on the water and in the classroom, and paid respect to his predecessor.

“I am honored, and certainly humbled, to have had a crew shell named for me,” said Green. “As both a school head and a parent of a rower, I have always been particularly engaged with this program, one with a future as bright as its past is illustrious. I know of no other sport that delivers key life lessons such as discipline, commitment, and teamwork better than rowing. The self-confidence in discovering that they are capable of far more than they could have imagined will serve these boys for the rest of their lives. I am also honored to be recognized in the same ceremony as my legendary predecessor Don McBride. For the past nine years, I have resided in the office suite that bears his name and I have had more than one occasion when I was prompted to ask the question ‘What would Don McBride have done?’”

The boats are strong additions to the long tradition of Haverford School crew and will contribute to the continued success of the sport, the team, and the James J. Barker Sculling Center.