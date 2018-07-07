Mercury All-Area: Boys Lacrosse Teams

First Team
Attack: Brian Fehr, Perkiomen Valley
Attack: Jarrod Marenger, Spring-Ford
Attack: Peyton Gensler, Spring-Ford
Midfield: Nick Moccia, Boyertown
Midfield: Max Nice, Perkiomen Valley
Midfield: Ryan Rosenblum, Spring-Ford
Faceoff/Short-Stick Specialist: Matt Brock, Perkiomen Valley
Long-Stick Midfield: Kyle Mason, Spring-Ford
Defense: Jake Bildstein, Pope John Paul II
Defense: Dean Costalas, Spring-Ford
Defense: Remy Sell, Perkiomen Valley
Goalie: Cole Metzger, Boyertown
Second Team
Attack: Richie Marshall, Perkiomen Valley
Attack: Brady McFalls, Boyertown
Attack: Kyle Donovan, Pope John Paul II
Midfield: Nick Steele, Perkiomen Valley
Midfield: Kyle Decerio, Spring-Ford
Midfield: Stanley Kolimago, Methacton
Faceoff/Short-Stick Specialist: Skylar Wallace, Boyertown
Long-Stick Midfield: Connor Donovan, Perkiomen Valley
Defense: Blake Terrizzi, Spring-Ford
Defense: Noah Shine, Perkiomen Valley
Defense: Ryder Defibaugh, Owen J. Roberts
Goalie: Kyle Pettine, Spring-Ford
Honorable Mention
Boyertown: Christian Hellreigel, Brett Heuer, Keegan Schealer
Daniel Boone: Tommy Buchert, Ben Sjosten, Kyle Golden
Hill School: James Krick, JJ Pickard, Tres Munro, Michael Nastasi
Methacton: Kyle Kacala
Owen J. Roberts: Christian Brofft, Logan Clefisch, Joey Tordone
Perkiomen School: Liam Brassington
Perkiomen Valley: Rob Farrington, Nick Pammer, Connor Roop
Phoenixville: Bobby Batten, Daniel Jackson, Ignacio Ortiz
Pope John Paul II: Noah Balliet, Matt Cressman, Nick Russo
Spring-Ford: Brad Hart, Collin Pettine, Nicholas Teets
Coach of the Year
Bryan Churchey, Perkiomen Valley
