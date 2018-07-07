DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Tennis First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention

FIRST TEAM SINGLES
Tristan Bradley, Unionville
Brett Graybill, Downingtown West
Victor Li, Unionville
Ethan Bradley, Unionville
Sam Kesti, Great Valley
Nikhil Gangoli, Great Valley
FIRST TEAM DOUBLES
Zachary Sokoloff/Daniel Hopping, Unionville
Clay Horowitz/Ethan Fitzsimmons, Unionville
Amith Saini/Ryan Hamel, Great Valley
SECOND TEAM SINGLES
Ahmed Aboseada, Conestoga
Josh Biskowitz, Downingtown West
Abhinav Pillai, Downingtown East
SECOND TEAM DOUBLES
Matt Scoffone/Griffin Wisser, W.C. Rustin
Warrick Parvess/Marc Lussier, Great Valley
Ryan Conners/Justin Amrein, Bishop Shanahan
Matt Walton/Peter Auslander, Conestoga
Honorable Mention
Bishop Shanahan: Ben Schmidt, Connor Leslie.
Conestoga: Carson Lortz, Stephen Le, Andy Mei.
Downingtown East: Tristan McBride.
Downingtown West: Josh Biskowitz.
Westtown: Harold Jensen, Julian Tien.
