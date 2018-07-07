Connect with us

Boys Tennis

DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Tennis First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention

FIRST TEAM SINGLES

Tristan Bradley, Unionville

Brett Graybill, Downingtown West

Victor Li, Unionville

Ethan Bradley, Unionville

Sam Kesti, Great Valley

Nikhil Gangoli, Great Valley

FIRST TEAM DOUBLES

Zachary Sokoloff/Daniel Hopping, Unionville

Clay Horowitz/Ethan Fitzsimmons, Unionville

Amith Saini/Ryan Hamel, Great Valley

SECOND TEAM SINGLES

Ahmed Aboseada, Conestoga

Josh Biskowitz, Downingtown West

Abhinav Pillai, Downingtown East

SECOND TEAM DOUBLES

Matt Scoffone/Griffin Wisser, W.C. Rustin

Warrick Parvess/Marc Lussier, Great Valley

Ryan Conners/Justin Amrein, Bishop Shanahan

Matt Walton/Peter Auslander, Conestoga

Honorable Mention

Bishop Shanahan: Ben Schmidt, Connor Leslie.

Conestoga: Carson Lortz, Stephen Le, Andy Mei.

Downingtown East: Tristan McBride.

Downingtown West: Josh Biskowitz.

Westtown: Harold Jensen, Julian Tien.

