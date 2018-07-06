Softball: The All-Delco teams

First Team
Meghan Sullivan, Bonner & Prendergast Sr. P
Bridget Bailey, Interboro Sr. P
Maya Hartman, Penncrest Sr. P
Kaitlyn Martin, Bonner & Prendergast Sr. IF
Ava Franz, Chichester Fr. IF
Diane Torregrossa, Garnet Valley Jr. IF
Julia Eckels, Penncrest Sr. IF
Ashley Shanks, Ridley Jr. IF
Ali Murphy, Haverford Jr. OF
Lindsey Hunt, Garnet Valley Jr. C
Lexie Witmer, Upper Darby Jr. C
Sophia Marlino, Notre Dame Sr. DP
Second Team
Grace Jackson, Notre Dame So. P
Jenna Casasanto, Springfield Jr. P
Rebecca Sorrentino, Upper Darby Jr. P
Maggie Loomis, Card. O’Hara So. IF
Grace Gormley, Christian Academy Jr. IF
Annie Bechtold, Garnet Valley Fr. IF
Audrey Rosenblum, Radnor Jr. IF
Anna Torrens, Ridley So. IF
Allison Martin, Bonner & Prendergast Sr. OF
Morgan Marchesani, Haverford Sr. OF
Brooke Bender, Strath Haven Jr. C
Ameenah Ballenger, Penn Wood So. DP
Honorable Mention
Academy Park: Seaira Anderson.
Agnes Irwin: Lily Zelov.
Archbishop Carroll: Claire Boylan.
Bonner & Prendergast: Mia Falcone, Erin Grogan, Hayley Rugh.
Cardinal O’Hara: Allison Ahearn, Julia Kush, Jenna Smith.
Chichester: Sophia Amalfitano.
Christian Academy: Lindsay Haseltine, Gen Kozub.
Delco Christian: Abbi Heacock, Erin Mulholland.
Episcopal Academy: Hailee Moran, Emma Tansky.
Garnet Valley: Morgan Mesaros, Audrey Shenk.
Haverford: Amber Moscoe.
Interboro: Sam Bellano, Lily Bonner, Kate Patton.
Marple Newtown: Abby Layden.
Notre Dame: Caroline Adams.
Penncrest: Brett Gavin, Melody Gleason, Emma Stauffer.
Penn Wood: Sallay Thollie.
Radnor: Cate Remphrey.
Ridley: Morgan Chapman, Alexa Moore.
Strath Haven: Malia Calciano.
Springfield: Caitlin Chambers, Sam Ciasullo.
Sun Valley: Madison Gutowiecz, Alayna Lloyd.
Upper Darby: Brooke Jones, Sara Sullivan, Camryn Young.
