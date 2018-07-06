Mercury All-Area: Girls Track and Field Teams

First Team

100: Jonae Cook, Norristown

200: Jonae Cook, Norristown

400: Emily Adams, Upper Merion

800: Mary Bernotas, Owen J. Roberts

1,600: Mary Bernotas, Owen J. Roberts

3,200: Teagan Schein-Becker, Perkiomen Valley

100 hurdles: Christina Warren, Perkiomen Valley

300 hurdles: Amy Domenick, Methacton

4×100: Methacton (Juliana Keenan, Amy Domenick, Kate Evans, Lauren Prusacki)

4×400: Methacton (Juliana Keenan, Amy Domenick, Lauren Prusacki, Julie Byrne)

4×800: Owen J. Roberts (MacKenzie Kurtz, Hannah Kopec, Mary Bernotas, Autumn Sands)

High jump: Miazziah Rose, Pottsgrove

Long jump: Christina Warren, Perkiomen Valley

Triple jump: Christina Warren, Perkiomen Valley

Pole vault: Camryn Rodriguez, Methacton

Shot put: Dorian Philpot, Perkiomen Valley

Discus: Mary Sherpinsky, Boyertown

Javelin: Anna Myers, Pottsgrove

Second Team

100: Amy Domenick, Methacton

200: Amy Domenick, Methacton

400: Aniya Hoskins, Pottstown

800: Julia Dorley, Perkiomen Valley

1,600: Teagan Schein-Becker, Perkiomen Valley

3,200: Autumn Sands, Owen J. Roberts

100 hurdles: Jordan Sigler, Spring-Ford

300 hurdles: Juliana Keenan, Methacton

4×100: Pottsgrove (Janiya Jones, Hailey Strain, Kennedy White, Miazziah Rose)

4×400: Spring-Ford (Brooke Donoghue, Jenna Darlington, Lily Nowakowski, Julia Vledder)

4×800: Spring-Ford (Emily Smith, Julia Vledder, Sydney Galster, Brooke Donoghue)

High jump: Rachel Schaaf, Hill School

Long jump: Ally O’Connor, Spring-Ford

Triple jump: Miazziah Rose, Pottsgrove

Pole vault: Melissa Israel, Spring-Ford

Shot put: Caitlyn Stankina, Perkiomen Valley

Discus: Kayla Yacovone, Boyertown

Javelin: Riley Kappenstein, Phoenixville

Honorable Mention

Boyertown: Madalyn Hunsberger

Daniel Boone: Skylar Emory, Hailey Schinski.

Hill School: Sydney Floyd, Kiki Lange, Paige Swartz.

Methacton: Fallon Brown, Julie Byrne, Katelyn Evans, Corinne Meyer,

Norristown: Teliyah James

Owen J. Roberts: Corrin Ferrizzi,

Perkiomen School: Miriam Oelgarth.

Perkiomen Valley: Grace Ramsey, Eva Rosale, Kylie McDonnell

Phoenixville: Sophie Bierly, Heather Branan, Summer Cirino, Jordan D’puia, Ashlyn Duda, Mary McNamara, Gabrielle Perrotto.

Pope John Paul II: Heather Lesinski, Julia Patterson.

Pottsgrove: Kiasia Ayers, Hailey Strain.

Pottstown: Bryonna Chimbinja, Hailey Christman, Julia Day, Naiashia Elliott-Moore, Amari Folly, Br’Anna Williams.

Spring-Ford: Gabriella Bamford, Brigitte Smith, Emily Smith.

Upper Merion: Veronica Sanchez, Amber Strouse.

Upper Perkiomen: Kayleigh Durning.

Coach of the Year

Rob Ronzano, Methacton

Led Warriors to team championship in Pioneer Athletic Conference meet. Methacton had four individual and two relay winners — headed by Amy Domenick taking three individual events and running a leg of the 4×400 relay — to score 162 team points, topping runner-up Perkiomen Valley (141.5) and third-place Spring-Ford (88.5).