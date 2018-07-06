Boys Track & Field: The All-Delco Teams

First Team
Dayo Abeeb, Strath Haven Sr.
Jarnail Dhillon, Upper Darby Sr.
Cooper Driscoll, Strath Haven Sr.
Gbarwho Flahn, Upper Darby Jr.
Zach Forney, Ridley Sr.
Christian Gallagher, Penncrest Sr
Owen Galligan, Springfield Sr.
Tony Graham, Ridley Jr.
Daiyaah Hawkins, Haverford School So.
Petey Lemmon, Haverford School Jr.
Elias Lindgren, Episcopal Academy Sr.
Alton McKenley, Bonner & Prendergast Sr.
Derrick Patrick, Cardinal O’Hara
Aiden Tomov, Haverford High Jr.
Dan Whaley, Haverford School Jr.
Ethan Zeh, Radnor Jr.
4 x 100: Cardinal O’Hara
4 x 400: Upper Darby
4 x 800: Haverford High
Second Team
Matt Arndt, Penncrest Sr.
Frank Brown, Radnor So.
Jack Bush, Episcopal Academy Jr.
Justin Bromley, Garnet Valley Sr.
Nick Delisle, Marple Newtown Sr.
Larry Coaxum, Garnet Valley Jr.
Da’Quan Granberry, Chichester Sr.
Obinna Iherjirka, Cardinal O’Hara Sr.
Tadhjae Jordan-Gordon, Interboro Sr.
Adam Klein, Episcopal Academy Sr.
Malachi Langley, Chester So.
Avery Lederer, Penncrest Sr.
Mahki Little, Chester Sr.
Madda Ngaima, Penn Wood Sr.
Owen Sherbinko, Springfield Jr.
Philip Shovlin, Springfield Sr.
4 x 100: Haverford School
4 x 400: Chester
4 x 800: Penn Wood
Honorable Mention
Academy Park: Ian Francis.
Archbishop Carroll: Aidan Doherty.
Bonner & Prendergast: Anthony Harper, Kyle Love.
Cardinal O’Hara: Mac Mandeh, Tom Wertz.
Chester: Lamaj Curry, Abdul Griggs, James Jackson, Malik Langley.
Chichester: Dominick Brown, Andre Dean.
Episcopal Academy: Chris Zimmerman.
Garnet Valley: Chandler Koehler.
Glen Mills: Raekwon General, Justin Smith.
Haverford High: Trey Blair, Brendan Campbell, Mike Donnelly, Andrew Elcock, Eric McCallion, Michael Moffett, Curtis Weh, Chase Wint.
Haverford School: Mark Gregory, Will Merhige, Tyler Seward, Ben Stallworth.
Penncrest: Billy Angelina, Samuel Rose, Justin Senackerib.
Penn Wood: Talus Gaymore, Timmy Odunjo, Tayvon Williams.
Radnor: Jack Bell, Ridley: Xavier Norman.
Springfield: Christopher Walters.
Upper Darby: Jalen Camille, Fatorma Deddeh.
Comments
Recent News
-
Spring Sports/ 42 mins ago
All-Delco Softball: Sullivan was a dual threat for Bonner & Prendergast
In addition to Player of the Year Bridget Baily of Interboro, the All-Delco team...
-
Spring Sports/ 47 mins ago
All-Delco Softball: Interboro’s Bailey took her game to new heights
PROSPECT PARK >> Bridget Bailey had a secret skill she wanted to unveil prior...
-
Spring Sports/ 51 mins ago
Softball: The All-Delco teams
First Team Meghan Sullivan, Bonner & Prendergast Sr. P Bridget Bailey, Interboro Sr. P...
-
Spring Sports/ 54 mins ago
All-Delco Baseball: Alabama-bound Kelchner did it all for Carroll
In addition to Player of the Year Luke Zimmerman of Marple Newtown, the rest...
-
Spring Sports/ 58 mins ago
Boys Track & Field: The All-Delco Teams
First Team Dayo Abeeb, Strath Haven Sr. Jarnail Dhillon, Upper Darby Sr. Cooper Driscoll,...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 7 hours ago
Mercury All-Area: Warren trusts the progress, becomes double state champion as junior
Christina Warren rose to the top of the podium, flashing her genuine smile as...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 7 hours ago
Mercury All-Area: Girls Track and Field Teams
First Team 100: Jonae Cook, Norristown 200: Jonae Cook, Norristown 400: Emily Adams, Upper...
-
Baseball/ 9 hours ago
PENDEL LEAGUE: Northampton scores in the 7th, edges Horsham
Despite having severe storms around the Hatboro-Horsham area, the Northampton Orioles survived a thrilling...
-
Baseball/ 9 hours ago
LEGION: Hatfield makes quick work of Pennridge
In a historic game for both teams, the Hatfield Legion baseball team cruised to...
-
Avon Grove/ 18 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Lacrosse First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention
First Team: attack SCOTT WHITE, Sr., Malvern Prep One of the great playmakers and...
-
Bishop Shanahan/ 19 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Bishop Shanahan’s Jon Heisman reaches apex of storied coaching career
DOWNINGTOWN >> It seems like a no-brainer. Bishop Shanahan’s Jon Heisman was asked if...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 20 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Malvern Prep’s Jack Traynor stands out in talent-rich Chester County
MALVERN >> Growing up as the middle child in a family of five rambunctious...