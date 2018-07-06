All-Delco Baseball: Alabama-bound Kelchner did it all for Carroll

In addition to Player of the Year Luke Zimmerman of Marple Newtown, the rest of the All-Delco baseball team includes:

Jake Kelchner, Archbishop Carroll: The hard-throwing senior lefthander was named Catholic League Pitcher of the Year on the way to helping the Patriots advance to the PIAA Class 5A semifinal round. Kelchner led the Patriots’ staff with a 1.92 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings in his first and only season on the Main Line, after transferring from Spring-Ford High. Bound for Alabama, Kelchner batted .373/524/.656 with five doubles, three triples, two homers, 14 walks and 16 runs scored.

Isaiah Payton, Episcopal Academy: The senior shortstop was a consistent force during an up-and-down season for the Churchmen (15-12). The Penn State commit batted .342 with eight homers, 40 RBIs and 38 scores. On the mound the righthander struck out 39 in just 24 innings of work.

Nate Furman, Bonner & Prendergast: The lone sophomore on the All-Delco team, Furman was one of the county’s most impressive middle infielders and leadoff men. The shortstop slashed .519/671/.577 on the way to leading the Friars to the PIAA Class 4A playoffs. An All-Catholic League selection, Furman recorded 25 walks and 33 runs scored.

Anthony Viggiano, Strath Haven: The senior shortstop/pitcher is making his second straight appearance on the All-Delco team. One of the premier players in the Central League, Viggiano had one of the greatest offensive seasons in school history. He collected 36 hits and 31 RBIs, the most by a Panther in 16 years. The All-Central League honoree posted a .514 batting average with 11 doubles, three triples and three home runs. On the mound he racked up 42 strikeouts and a 1.90 ERA. He will continue his playing career at Bloomsburg.

Tyler Kehoe, Archbishop Carroll: One of the best all-around players in the area, the junior outfielder/relief pitcher was the catalyst for the Patriots, who captured a District 12 title and advanced to the semifinal round of the PIAA Class 5A tournament. He hit .356/.446/.552 with eight doubles, three triples and a home run from the leadoff spot. He led the Patriots in runs scored (25) and was second in RBIs (25). Kehoe also is a tremendous defender in center field and base stealer. As a lefty reliever, Kehoe recorded 45 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings with a 1.83 ERA. He is committed to South Carolina.

Mason Miller, Garnet Valley: The senior outfielder is making his second consecutive appearance on the All-Delco team. Miller paced the Jaguars with a .394 batting average and 23 RBIs en route to All-Central League recognition. He is bound for Monmouth University.

Alden Mathes, Marple Newtown: The junior center fielder/pitcher was vital in helping the Tigers become the first team from Delaware County to win a PIAA championship. The Richmond commit shined in the state playoffs with a masterful pitching performance in the semifinal round. Mathes struck out 10 over six innings, allowing only two singles, as Marple Newtown eked out a 1-0 victory over West Allegheny. For most of the season, Mathes was limited on the mound as he recovered from an elbow injury, but he was a driving force in center field and from the leadoff spot in the order. Mathes collected a team-high 39 hits and batted .433/.536/.622 with seven doubles, two homers, 35 runs scored and 15 walks.

Cole Chesnet, Archbishop Carroll: The senior catcher was the leader of a Patriots team that came two victories shy of a state title. Chesnet hit .377/.474/.623 with 10 doubles and three homers. In addition, Chesnet scored 22 runs and had a team-high 28 RBIs. A tremendous defensive backstop, he gunned down four would-be base stealers and picked off five runners. Chesnet will continue his career at Penn State University.

Dan Hopkins, Cardinal O’Hara: The junior catcher was a terror for opposing pitchers throughout a stellar season for the Lions, who advanced to the Catholic League semifinals. On the way to earning All-Catholic League honors, Hopkins led the Lions in most offensive categories. He posted a .482 average and .547 OBP with a 1.368 OPS. He collected 27 hits, including 15 extra-base knocks, and struck out only six times in 64 plate appearances. Hopkins logged a team-high 15 RBIs and scored 15 runs.

Luke Cantwell, Marple Newtown: The senior handled a difficult transition from the outfield to behind the plate with aplomb. His ability to control the Tigers’ pitching staff was an invaluable asset. Cantwell also showed he could control the bat, hitting .431/.546/.722 with nine doubles, three triples, two homers and 28 RBIs, and led the Tigers in walks with 18. Cantwell will play for Division II power West Chester next spring.

Justin Meyer, Haverford School: The senior catcher/pitcher was a four-year standout for the Fords. In his final season, Meyer led the team in batting average (.361), hits (30), RBIs (28) and home runs (10). His home run total was best in Delco. During his career, he accumulated 112 and 112 RBIs while scoring 94 runs. An All-Inter-Ac League honoree, Meyer will continue his career at Richmond.