Harriton rows to successful campaign

Lower Merion >> Upon their arrival at Harriton High School, sophomores Olivia Sutor and Ava Sack were no strangers to the success of the crew program.

Aa Harriton is a team with a storied history, Sack and Sutor knew this program was the perfect school to achieve their personal goals, along with the hope of spreading their passion to their fellow rowers.

“Ava and Olivia have been very important in re-establishing the mindset needed to compete with greater intensity, focus, and unity,” said Harriton head coach Antoinette Calimag, who recently completed her 23rd season with the Rams. “They both share the same goals and have helped raise the level of the entire team, especially amongst the lightweights.”

This season the Lightweight Four w/coxswain had a memorable season that included winning the Philadelphia Area Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships and finishing third at the prestigious Stotesbury Cup Regatta (the oldest and largest high school regatta) in their final regular season race.

By virtue of their win at the City Championships, the crew consisting of sophomore coxswain Jordan Levy, Sack (stroke), Sutor (3 seat); junior Angelina Astillero (2 seat) and senior Kennedy Anderson (bow) qualified for the Scholastic Rowing Association of America (SRAA) Regatta (a.k.a. Scholastic Nationals) as well as the USRowing Youth Nationals held this year on Lake Natoma located near Sacramento, in Rancho Cordova, Calif.

At the SRAA, the Rams earned a fourth place finish before capping their season on a high note, grinding out an exciting second place finish in the C final at the USRowing Youth Nationals, which features the top high school and club teams from across the country.

At the US Rowing Youth Nationals, the teams have to navigate a 2,000-meter course which is an extra 500 meters than what the girls row during the season.

The Rams participation at this year’s USRowing Youth Nationals marks their first appearance since 2013.

With a second conseutive City Championship on their resume, Sack and Sutor hope to continue their bucket list pursuit of helping Harriton win a Stotesbury Regatta title, a SRAA crown and a bid to the Henley Women’s Regatta. And with hard work and a little bit of luck, perhaps Levy and Astillero, along with others Harriton rowers, will help them achieve their goals.