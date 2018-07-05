DLN ALL-AREA: Bishop Shanahan’s Jon Heisman reaches apex of storied coaching career

DOWNINGTOWN >> It seems like a no-brainer.
Bishop Shanahan’s Jon Heisman was asked if the 2018 boys’ lacrosse season was his most rewarding as a head coach. But keep in mind that Heisman’s been at this for nearly 30 years at three different schools with a bunch of great tradition in the sport.
In the end, he acknowledged that this spring was a cut above, but it wasn’t just that his Eagles won the PIAA 2A State Championship – the first in program history.
With his youngest son, Connor, playing a key role as a senior starter, Shanahan went 22-1 and captured the District 1 crown and then the state title. Heisman has two older sons in Ethan and Chase, who were accomplished high school lacrosse talents at West Chester Henderson, but neither played for their dad.
“What made it sweeter was winning a state title with my son,” he said. “That was a big reason it was the most rewarding. It was a long time coming, and having a son along for the ride made it that much sweeter.”
The Eagles ended the season on an epic 19-game winning streak. And even though Heisman says that coaching this team was a pleasure, he seemed to make all of the right moves and is a deserving recipient as the Daily Local News’ Coach of the Year for 2018.
“We had the perfect formula where the kids were highly motivated, we had a great senior group for leadership and we got a bunch of underclassmen sprinkled in that were superstars like Gabe (Goforth) and Connor (Whalen),” Heisman said.
“As coaches, we really just kind of managed this group. Every kid just seemed to blossom. It was one of those years where we as coaches didn’t have to say much.”
Shanahan pummeled most opposing teams this season by 10-plus goals on average. And even in the PIAA Tournament, the Eagles outscored four opponents by a combined 52-24, including a 13-5 triumph over Strath Haven in the state final. The only blemish was a taut 6-3 early season setback at Avon Grove, the defending 3A State Champions.
“I thought it was a catalyst to show our kids that they could believe,” Heisman pointed out. “We outshot Avon Grove in that game. Even though we didn’t win that game, it gave us confidence that we could play with the big dogs.”
As a smaller school competing in one of the better leagues in the state, Bishop Shanahan as a program is now used to pushing itself above and beyond, and Heisman has been the guiding the way since 2000.
“We have to show up every day,” he said. “Our kids understand it’s going to be a battle royale every time out. That certainly makes you better and keeps you motivated.
“It was a joy showing up for practice every day, not that it isn’t anyway. It was just extra special this season. Our players looked forward to practice and no one missed our in-season lifting sessions. It all just seemed to gel.”
Comments
Recent News
-
Bishop Shanahan/ 42 mins ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Bishop Shanahan’s Jon Heisman reaches apex of storied coaching career
DOWNINGTOWN >> It seems like a no-brainer. Bishop Shanahan’s Jon Heisman was asked if...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 2 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Malvern Prep’s Jack Traynor stands out in talent-rich Chester County
MALVERN >> Growing up as the middle child in a family of five rambunctious...
-
Spring Sports/ 12 hours ago
Diamond gems: Presenting 2018 All-Main Line softball teams
The Main Line high school softball scene this spring featured several squads that swung...
-
Spring Sports/ 12 hours ago
Harriton rows to successful campaign
Lower Merion >> Upon their arrival at Harriton High School, sophomores Olivia Sutor and...
-
Baseball/ 23 hours ago
Baseball: The All-Delco teams
First Team Jake Kelchner, Arch. Carroll Sr. P Luke Zimmerman, Marple Newtown Sr. P...
-
Baseball/ 23 hours ago
All-Delco Baseball: Clutch Zimmerman delivered #Magic for Marple Newtown
NEWTOWN TWP. >> What more can be said about Marple Newtown’s Luke Zimmerman? He...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls’ Track and Field First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention
First team Amy Willig, Jr., Great Valley Came up big when it mattered most,...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Arianna Eberly, Porsha Miles cap Coatesville’s season with a bang
Coatesville juniors Arianna Eberly and Porsha Miles, the 2018 Daily Local News’ Girls Track...
-
Mercury All-Area: Boys Track & Field Teams
First Team 100: Jamison Moccia, Boyertown 200: Jamison Moccia, Boyertown 400: Sean O’Neil, Phoenixville...
-
Mercury All-Area: Liam Conway led OJR to long-sought PAC Championship
There’s very little Liam Conway didn’t accomplish during his scholastic track career. A two-time...
-
Spring Sports/ 2 days ago
All-Delco Boys Track & Field: Abeeb stood alone among county jumpers
In addition to Athlete of the Year Elias Lindgren of Episcopal Academy, the All-Delco...
-
Spring Sports/ 2 days ago
All-Delco Boys Track & Field: Once he found his sport, Lindgren ran with it
NEWTOWN TWP. >> Like a lot kids, Episcopal Academy’s Elias Lindgren played baseball as...